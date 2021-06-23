June Community Champion: Eric Kraan

This month’s Cottonwood Heights Community Champion is Eric Kraan. Kraan was nominated for this recognition by Gay Lynn Bennion for being a passionately engaged citizen.

“He attends almost all the city council meetings and researches ways to make our community safer and more sustainable,” Bennion said. “He writes to legislators regarding important bills and was instrumental in passing HB 142 this year, which allows bicyclists to yield but not stop at stop signs.”

Increasing safety for bicyclists and pedestrians in the community has been a priority of Kraan’s. He has been involved with Bike Utah and the Bicycle Collective for over two years advocating for greater safety measures.

“I try to be a voice to try to educate,” Kraan said. “There’s a need for instituting guidelines for creating a better understanding of bike safety. It’s important to have leadership that understands alternative transportation issues.”

Kraan’s shop SkateNow supports skaters in the local community, another passion of his. During the pandemic, he has seen immense demand for skates but an interrupted supply.

Kraan hopes he can serve as an example to others interested in civic participation.

“He is involved in a civil, thoughtful manner and receptive to others’ views,” Bennion said.





Click here to nominate another Cottonwood Heights community champion.