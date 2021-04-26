Help Us Find the 'Champions' In Your Community

The City Journals' mission is to tell the stories that matter to your community. To help find those stories, we're starting a new "Community Champion" series, in which you can nominate someone who's made a positive impact in your community.



What are we looking for? It could be a local teacher, nurse or first responder. It could be a crossing guard or a coach. It could be a business or religious leader. Someone who volunteers their time at an animal shelter or a senior center. Anyone doing anything, no matter how big or small, to make their community better.



Each month we will highlight these 'champions' in the print edition of the City Journals newspapers.



You can submit your nominations through the form below.