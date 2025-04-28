Albion claims multiple championships in Canyons District 3-on-3 basketball tourney

The annual 3-on-3 basketball games in the Canyons School District middle schools were fiercely competitive, with Albion Middle School’s team claiming victory in the boys' and girls' seventh- and eighth-grade tournaments.

“The seventh-grade boys’ final was very exciting,” said intramural tournament organizer Taylor Hansen. “Both the first-/second-place game and third-/fourth-place game ended with a free throw shoot-off.”

In the sixth-grade girls’ tournament, Draper Park took home first place, with Butler securing second. Albion’s teams A and B competed for third and fourth, respectively.

On the sixth-grade boys’ side, it was a close contest between Butler and Indian Hills. Butler’s A team defeated Indian Hills’ B team in the championship, while Indian Hills’ A team triumphed over Butler’s B team for third place.

Albion clinched the seventh-grade girls’ championship by defeating Edgemont and Mount Jordan beat Indian Hills to win third place.

In the seventh-grade boys’ tournament, Albion’s A team claimed the title over Indian Hills’ A team, with Indian Hills’ B team taking third and Union finishing fourth.

Albion secured a win over Butler in the final of the eighth-grade girls’ competition. Draper Park finished in third place while Mt. Jordan took fourth.

Finally, in the eighth-grade boys’ championship, Albion’s A team came out on top against Indian Hills’ A team, with Butler’s A team finishing third and Albion’s B team placing fourth. λ