Brighton boys tennis adds new tradition

The Brighton High girls and boys tennis program has earned 28 state championship teams in the school’s storied history. That figure is even more impressive given the number of runner-up trophies that also adorn Brighton’s Hall of Champions.

The current Brighton boys tennis program is building on that winning tradition with a state championship in 2023 and a narrow, one-point loss to Highland in 2024 to take second place. After the last two years of finals appearances, the varsity graduated five of its seven position players. In Brighton tennis tradition, the “next up” student-athletes stepped up and put in the work to move into those spots.

Current varsity contenders include Henry Owen at No. 1 singles, Davis Cook at No. 2 singles, Nigel Mansell and Matthew Huber alternating No. 3 singles, Max Pohlman and Ollie Hopkin at No. 1 doubles and Argo Tarr and Owen Maxfield at No. 2 doubles.

The Brighton tennis winning tradition has been safeguarded by head coach Natalie Meyer who began playing for Brighton 41 years ago (winning three state titles) and now is coaching in her 22nd year. Because she coaches both boys and girls tennis, that is the equivalent of coaching 44 seasons. She also teaches math at her alma mater. Meyer said her goal is “to provide as many young players as possible the opportunity to learn a sport for a lifetime, develop relationships with their peers and community, have fun, and learn life skills that will help them to be successful adults.”

Meyer was honored this year as a National Coach of the Year for girls athletics. This elite designation by the National Federation of State High School Associations is awarded to 10 coaches of all sports across United States.

Brighton principal Marielle Rawle said, “I couldn’t be more proud of coach Meyer! Being named one of the top coaches in the country—along with State and Sectional Coach of the Year—is an incredible accomplishment. She has made a huge impact not only on our tennis program, but across the school and community. This award is a reflection of the way she coaches with both heart and purpose. Well-deserved!”

A new tradition emerges

The boys tennis team chose to put a rose on their uniforms this year to play in honor of coach Meyer’s mother Roseanne Newell who passed away last November. Newell was on the Utah Tennis Board for many years. She brought tennis programs to elementary school students at the schools where she taught and where she was school principal. She volunteered for years for the Brighton tennis teams taking scores at matches, running region tournaments, and running the first rounds of all the classifications state tournaments held at Brighton. She was an integral part of Brighton’s long tennis tradition of excellence.

“After my mom passed away, I decided to create a spring slam after her. I will now put her name on the fall slam as well. We plan on holding these annually for the boys and girls seasons,” Meyer said. The Roseanne Newell tournaments bring teams from Southern Utah to compete in dual formats against teams from Northern Utah. The varsity teams play duals against each team at each position for two days. The team that wins the most duals wins the trophy and medals for the players. Each school also brings four JV doubles teams and they compete in a compass draw that guarantees them five matches.

The Brighton tennis teams can be seen practicing and playing on the courts just east of the high school. The play-in round of the 6A state tennis tournament is hosted by Brighton on the Bengal Boulevard courts May 3. The 5A state tennis tournament continues at the Liberty Park tennis courts on May 8 and 10. λ