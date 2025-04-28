Brighton wrestling season wrap: Program leaps forward

Wrestling is a sport with few glory moments. It is a grueling season of daily workouts and increasing levels of competition. “We work hard because we know our competition is in their wrestling room working just as hard,” said three-year Brighton head coach Burke Gappmayer who acquired his wrestling workout ethic at Wasatch High alongside fellow teammate Cael Sanderson.

Those painful months/years of preparation paid off for Brighton’s wrestling program as 14 wrestlers qualified for the 2025 5A state tournament. Four of those state-qualifying wrestlers pushed it up a notch and ended the season on the state podium as state placers. It was a moment of wrestling glory.

The wrestling season at Brighton began with a disquieting event. Senior Ben Tillman, a returning state wrestler who in October qualified as an All American at Rocky Mountain Nationals in Las Vegas, tore his meniscus in the first match of the season at Riverton. That career-ending mishap forced other wrestlers to step up and assume the varsity role. Tillman continued to show leadership from the sidelines throughout the season and was mat side at every state bout.

Brighton wrestlers who qualified for state are: Ethan Wadley, Sumisi Uai, George Spencer, Jaron Gappmayer, Landon Hill, Trevor Mann, Fernando Cortez, Manoa Herb, Elise Lewis, Mei Mei Engebretsen, Cara Garff, Lily Bake, Kimeeya Hashimi and Elsie Sullivan.

Mann, a sophomore, said, “Being a state wrestler means a lot to me, and it proves that I am capable of achieving any goal that I set my mind to. Being a state wrestler shows me that I have grown as a wrestler and how far I’ve come in my journey. It also shows that all the hard work I put in the wrestling room and all the early mornings paid off and it didn’t go to waste. I felt like it was a great way to end off the season and I can’t wait to do even better next year.”

The 5A State Wrestling Tournament

The Big Stage at Utah Valley University is the pinnacle of the wrestling year. Just to be qualified to be among the 16 wrestlers at each weight is an honor. It is a testament to tenacity and resolve. To stand on the podium at the end of the two-day state tournament denotes distinction.

Engebretsen, a junior at 120 pounds, took the next step by becoming a 2025 state finalist placing second. She took third in 2024. Hill, a multisport junior at 144 pounds, took third place. Cortez, a junior at 190 pounds, took sixth place. Herb, a junior at 170 pounds, took sixth place.

“Felt great to accomplish one of my biggest goals this season. But the road doesn’t end here. I have bigger dreams and aspirations for next year,” Hill said.

“I love how our wrestlers stepped up through tough tournaments that prepared us for state. To qualify so many wrestlers for state and bring the program to top 10 status bodes well for next year. We continue to work, evolve and innovate as a team,” girls head coach Joidee Gappmayer said.

Postseason tournaments in Denver and Bull Head, Arizona produced more club hardware where Engebretsen, Cannon Bake, Hill and Lily Bake took first place trophies. Cortez took second, Jarom Gappmayer took fourth and Sullivan took fourth.

Coach Burke Gappmayer competed in jiu jitsu and took first place much to the delight of the Brighton student-athletes. λ