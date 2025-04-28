DanceSport champions return from Special Olympics World Winter Games

Shaped by years of hard work, dedication, and perseverance, 1,500 athletes and Unified Partners from nearly 100 nations united in Turin, Italy, to compete in the Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025. Four athletes representing the United States in DanceSport took center stage during game events, celebrating their remarkable journey to winning gold and bronze medals. Thousands watched in silence as the U.S. national anthem filled the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino event center, and the American flag was raised in honor of the U.S. athletes.

The athletes are team members of the Salt Lake Stars, a Special Olympics Utah team participating in the Metro (SLC) region. Last year, these four athletes achieved gold medal finishes in the Utah dance program, qualifying them for international competition. They were the only dancers selected to represent the USA at the World Games and were the first to compete internationally.

According to Special Olympics International Board of Directors, DanceSport combines dance and athletic competition elements. Athletes perform choreography to music, which may include a variety of dance styles such as ballet, modern dance, hip-hop and others.

Cottonwood Heights resident Andy Melville, Saratoga Springs resident Nora Schultz and South Jordan residents Trey Garett and Natalie Green returned home during the week of March 16 from Turin, where they were greeted by cheers and banners celebrating their remarkable win in DanceSport performance at the 2025 World Games.

Andy Melville has been studying dance at the University of Utah Tanner Dance studio for 18 years and recently at the Infinity Dance Studio in Ogden where he prepared for the 2025 World Games.

According to Andy’s mother, Yukie Melville, Andy shines when he has an audience—the larger the better. He’s performed at half-time shows at BYU football games and in the Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square’s Christmas Specials, also winning the lead in the Tanner Dance production of “Finding Nemo Jr.”

“Definitely, winning a gold medal in Turin has been the highlight of Andy’s dance career,” Yukie Melville said. “Andy works for Granite School District Food Services and he had to ask for two weeks leave to participate in the games. They were more than willing to let him take the time off.”

Holladay Mayor Rob Dahle welcomed the Special Olympic athletes to City Hall in March. He asked Andy Melville if he were going to continue his rigorous dance workout schedule now that he was home from Turin. “No,” Andy Melville said without hesitation, “I need to get back to work.”

Schultz brought home the gold winning in a DanceSport solo performance. She has participated in numerous sports with Special Olympics since joining in 2022.

According to Special Olympics USA, Schultz says Special Olympics has helped her to stay active and improve her social skills. In addition to her rigorous athletic training schedule, she attends Brigham Young University, holds a part-time job and helps to teach a weekly Sunday school class.

Garett and Green, who performed in the duo dance competition, told the Journal going out at night with family and friends to experience Italian cuisine was a highlight during the games.

“The pastas, croissants and different kinds of pizza in Italy are amazing,” Green said.

Pin Trading

Pin collecting was a popular activity during the World Games for the athletes. Prior to the games, an art contest was held, and Green’s design was chosen to become the official Olympic DanceSport sticker for the Special Olympics North America team. This sticker is showcased on the Olympic pin and was given to the athletes to commemorate the World Games. Green’s artwork has also been featured on T-shirts and even socks. In collaboration with a family friend, her plans are to create more art designs for socks and continue contributing her art to various charitable events

“In Italy, Trey and I competed against each other collecting pins. He beat me!” Green said as she smiled and laughed. “Trey collected 50 pins - I only collected 37. It was so fun pin trading with athletes from different countries.”

Before leaving for Turin, Green ended up getting a job at Lucky One’s Coffee at the Maramalade branch of the Salt Lake City Public Library.

“Lucky One’s a coffee shop that is LGBTQ friendly and woman owned,” Green said, “and they hire those that have intellectual and physical disabilities. They are located in Park City and now at Marmalade Hill. I’ve been practicing for my new job. I made my dad his first latte ever with a side of avocado toast. He said it was great! My first day on the job will be this Saturday. I’m definitely going to be everyone’s favorite barista!”

What do these athletes enjoy most about dance?

Andy Melville enjoyed working collaboratively with his coach to prepare to compete. He selected his dance music “The Color of the Wind” and helped to choreograph the contemporary dance performance. Garett enjoys the beat of the music and the feeling the music provides when he dances. “When I was training, I had to go to bed early, wake up early and train a lot and then do it all over again. It was worth it because I liked being a part of something greater than me.”

Green said it makes her happy inside when she can share dance with an audience and especially with the people she loves.

The coach’s role in supporting the athletes

Special Olympics coach Judy Hut makes sure athletes are physically and mentally prepared for state tournaments.

“Special Olympics athletes compete in sports seasons that last 10 to 12 weeks,” Hut said. “The most rewarding aspect of coaching is to see athletes who are often overlooked shine on stage, the court, and the playing field. It brings me so much joy to see an athlete exceed expectations and achieve a personal goal. The most challenging aspect is juggling my day job with volunteer work.”

When the U.S. DanceSport team arrived in Turin there were obstacles and challenges to overcome mixed with incredible highlights.

“On the day the judges reviewed routines, we were told that Natalie had to perform the same floor move as her partner Trey, a move that her choreographer Brooke had originally taken out because of Nat's limited mobility on her left side. It was a shock and a setback, as Nat was supposed to go in front of the judges to be placed in a division for finals just 48 hours later,” Hut said.

“Nat was upset and worried, and we all were, which was 100% justified,” Hut continued. “The routine she had practiced for four months now needed to be changed and the floor element brought back. But Nat did what she does best, demonstrating her resiliency and optimism. She got back up again to persevere and nail the choreography. She and Trey were placed in the highest duo division and ultimately took home the bronze. Other highlights were watching Andy and Nora nail their routines, both earning gold in their respective routines. It was an honor to see these amazing athletes represent Utah and the USA on a global stage. They gave incredible performances and showed the world their heart, dedication, and passion.”

Mayor Dahle thanked the athletes and their parents for their hard work and for representing the U.S. at the 2025 World Games.

“To all of the parents here, you have very special children,” Dahle said, “I can tell how much work you have put into supporting them in their passion. It’s so impressive.”

Sportsmanship & Comradery

In the written words of Special Olympics International, “Visiting any of the venues during the games, you would see it firsthand—high fives, fist bumps, and energetic crowds. The sportsmanship at Special Olympics was extraordinary.”

The Special Olympics World Games theme of "the Strength of Kindness" was a hallmark characteristic demonstrated at all times in the four US athletes as they represented the United States in Turin. When the American flag flies, it symbolizes freedom, democracy, and unity for all.

“Special Olympics means everyone gets the opportunity to do what they love,” Green said. “In the words of the Special Olympics founder Eunice Shriver, I think it's true that everyone with a physical or intellectual disability deserves to have a seat at the table. This really matters to me. As DanceSport athletes, we are really showing the world what inclusion looks like and what it means to lead from the heart. As dancers, we have come a long way

in life."