Building awareness and breaking the stigma around mental health

Thousands of Utahns suffer in silence, struggling with anxiety, depression, stress or burnout. Societal or self-imposed barriers often stop them from getting help but by shining a light on mental health challenges, more people might be open to taking the first step toward change.

May’s Mental Health Awareness campaign is meant to inspire crucial conversations, break down stigmas and challenge misconceptions. Psychologist Magenta Silberman, Ph.D., works in Young Adult Comprehensive Assessment and Treatment at Huntsman Mental Health Institute (501 Chipeta Way). She said issues like anxiety and depression are more prevalent than people realize.

“Mental diagnoses and psychiatric conditions don’t discriminate,” she said. “Regardless of your age, gender, socioeconomic class, ethnicity, etc., you can be impacted and some are impacted in disproportionate ways. I think there is this misperception that it only happens to a select few but there’s a spectrum of what psychiatric symptoms can look like.”

Signs vary by individual but withdrawing from friends and family, having no interest in favorite activities, changes in sleep patterns, low energy or thoughts about self-harm are all examples of potential mental health illness.

Silberman said social media has changed the perception of mental health. On the plus side, people on social platforms might relate to someone going through depression and decide to get help themselves. On the other hand, sites that promote the idea that mental health is a matter of will can be detrimental and even dangerous.

“This sort of misunderstanding, at times mischaracterizing it as a lack of willpower, can create a lot of stigma,” she said. “If you had type 1 diabetes, that would be a life-changing piece of information. You have to make lifestyle changes and take medication, and you can live a fulfilling life. The same is true for individuals with more serious, persistent mental illness.”

For those worried about family members or friends, don’t hesitate to ask questions about what they are going through. Open discussions, without judgment, can be a powerful tool. Even when we think we know what’s best for a loved one, they might not be ready to ask for help. Being self-aware can also spur us to notice mental health challenges in our own lives. Silberman listed behaviors that shouldn’t be ignored.

“If you feel like you’re not living the life that you want to live…or things aren’t bringing you joy like they used to. You’re feeling on edge and anxious, you are not feeling in control. Thoughts or feelings are interfering with your friends, your job and just living the life you want to live. That's when I would definitely get support.”

Therapeutic modalities include cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, mindfulness-based therapies and transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS).

Dr. Thomas Rayner is a psychiatrist at NeuroHealth in South Jordan (10437 S. Temple Drive). He’s dedicated to finding the best treatment for his patients and said TMS has been a game changer in the battle against treatment-resistant depression.

“TMS changes brain function in key areas that are implicated in major depressive disorder and other mental health conditions,” Rayner said. “The ability to effectively treat the symptoms of depression without the barriers and side effects of medication is a giant leap forward for the field of psychiatry.”

Everyday practices like eating well, drinking water, exercising, getting enough sleep and interacting with friends can help keep mental health stable. Most people experience sadness, fear or anger, but if those emotions last too long, it could be time to talk to a professional.

For those struggling with day-to-day challenges, like getting out of bed, cleaning the house or going to work, Silberman suggested taking small steps. Put away two cups, fold one towel or straighten up one corner of the room. Doing something is better than doing nothing. Creating community can also boost mental health

“We’re social beings at our core and even for those of us that are less social, having access to people gives us new ideas,” Silberman said. “We get out of our shell and rhythm of doing the same thing that we're feeling stuck in. Just leaving the house and getting outside is helpful. Natural social opportunities can be a two-for-one to be outside and have some connection.”

For more information, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI.org. l