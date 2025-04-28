Comcast RISE to award millions in small business grants

Getting a small business off the ground, or scaling to the next level, takes more than hustle and passion. It takes resources. A small business grant can be the difference between success and failure, and Comcast is investing in success.

The Comcast RISE program will award comprehensive grant packages to 100 small businesses in Bluffdale, Draper, Herriman, Riverton, Sandy, South Jordan, West Jordan and White City. Through May, Comcast will accept applications from small business owners who are committed to growing their companies, lifting their communities and inspiring the next generation.

“The Comcast RISE program will deliver innovative and impactful resources that will make a lasting impact on small businesses in Utah. Supporting small businesses is crucial for economic development and ensuring that the backbone of our communities can thrive,” said J.D. Keller, senior vice president of Comcast’s Mountain West Region. “Among the many things we all love about Utah is our vibrant small businesses and Comcast’s commitment to supporting them.”

Each grant includes a technology makeover (with digital services for one year), access to online entrepreneurship courses, coaching sessions, a business assessment and $5,000. Grant recipients will also receive a professionally produced TV commercial and media strategy consultation.

Scott Cuthbertson, president/CEO of the Economic Development Corporation of Utah, said small businesses are the foundation of the state’s economy. More than 90% of companies in Utah are considered small businesses, run by families, friends and neighbors. He said it’s essential that these businesses succeed.

“Comcast is such a valued partner,” Cuthbertson said. “They make critical investments in our infrastructure and we think they’re exemplary about how they invest back into the community, in particular, through this RISE program that provides needed support to our small business owners.”

Andrea Benitez is the fundraising manager at Suazo Business Center, which offers resources for economically disadvantaged businesses. Through education, workshops, and access to capital, the center has helped launch hundreds of small businesses, generating millions of dollars in revenue.

Benitez’s clients include minority and underserved populations who need direction for creating a business. They might not qualify for a loan or don’t want to go into debt to fund their dreams, so the Comcast RISE program could be a game changer for these struggling entrepreneurs.

“This Comcast grant is just a great opportunity for them to apply and help their business grow,” Benitez said. “We have lots of clients in that part of the valley and we’re going to help them apply for this grant.”

Diana Lopez owns Cakes by Edith, a popular bakery with two locations in the Salt Lake Valley. As a small business owner, she understands the obstacles faced by entrepreneurs and the many hats they have to wear to keep their businesses running.

As Cakes by Edith grows, Lopez hopes to expand to a third location where she can continue to carry on her family’s legacy. She said if she’s awarded the Comcast RISE grant, she’ll use the funds for marketing and equipment.

“There are so many trends in the baking industry and we’re trying to stay current with everything in the baking world,” Lopez said. “This opportunity with Comcast would provide for businesses in the area. For us, honestly, we would love that opportunity.”

The southern end of Salt Lake County has seen significant growth during the last decade and is geared for more expansion. The South Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Salt Lake Community College, offers a 10-week entrepreneurial program to help small business owners find resources for success.

Jay Francis, president/CEO of the South Valley Chamber of Commerce, said small business owners face myriad challenges as they try to get an idea off the ground and that this Comcast RISE program could give them the momentum they need to create something big.

“If a business is fortunate enough to be able to receive one of these grants, I think that’s huge. It’s a real lift and a real boost,” Francis said. “I appreciate Comcast and I think more opportunities need to be afforded to small businesses. This fits in really well with things that we’re focusing on as a Chamber.”

Utah is one of five regions to receive 100 Comcast RISE small business grants this year. Recipients from Salt Lake, Boston, Grand Rapids, Nashville and Seattle will join the 14,000 entrepreneurs nationwide who have been supported through the program since it launched in 2020. For more information, visit www.ComcastRISE.com. λ