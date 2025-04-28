New Mental Health Crisis Center opens in Salt Lake County

Nine years ago I was sitting in my family room at 10 p.m. My adult son, who had been struggling with mental health, came upstairs and said, “Mom, I’m done.” He expressed to me his desire to end his life.

I knew he had been struggling and we were on waiting lists to get him into a doctor and therapist, but he was tired of waiting. I panicked – not knowing where to go or what to do. “Do I call 911? Should I take him to an emergency room?” I thought. I couldn’t believe that I didn’t know what to do. I was serving on the county council at the time and thought that if I didn’t know what to do, certainly other people would be feeling the same way.

I took him to the emergency room and we sat for hours, only to be sent home with a list of providers on our insurance. It was so frustrating!

After that I learned about the 24/7 crisis line, now 988, that people can call for help. We utilized that a few other times over the following weeks. Eventually, my son got the help he needed and I appreciate that he allows me to share his story in an effort to help others.

Because of these experiences I was determined to get more involved in our mental health system by serving on the state’s behavioral health crisis response commission. This enabled me to help advocate for a three digit crisis line, and more resources throughout the state. Our county council donated land for a new mental health receiving center and also gave funds for an expansion of the proposed facility. Since counties are the mental health authorities - as designated by the state - it made sense for us to engage on a deeper level.

On March 28, we cut the ribbon on the new Kem and Carolyn Gardner Mental Health Crisis Care Center. This facility, located at 955 W. 3300 South in Salt Lake County, helps people facing mental health emergencies. This 24/7 facility offers immediate assistance, including crisis intervention and short-term stabilization, all in a caring, safe environment.

By bringing together mental health professionals, social workers, and community partners, it aims to streamline access to services—so individuals can quickly receive assessments, therapy, and connections to longer-term support. The center also helps reduce the strain on hospitals and the justice system by guiding people toward recovery, rather than unnecessary hospitalization or incarceration. Overall, it’s designed to be a welcoming place where anyone in crisis can find immediate help, understanding and hope.

A few weeks before the opening of this center, I took my son with me to tour the facility. It was touching to have him there with me as we talked about how needed this is and how we wished it was around nine years ago. I got emotional thinking about the many family members who won’t have to wonder where to take their struggling loved one if they are having a mental health crisis.

I know our family is not alone. Many of you have reached out to tell me of your family struggles with mental health. It is so hard! I hope you know we are working hard to combat this. The opening of this new facility is another step in that direction.