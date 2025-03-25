Brighton students recognized for academic excellence and achievement

Brighton High School administration believes that extracurricular involvement plays a pivotal role in a student's holistic development.

“We actively encourage our students to participate in the diverse range of extracurricular activities that we offer,” said longtime vice principal Justin Pitcher. These activities are designed not only to enhance their academic performance but also to equip them with essential life skills that will serve them well beyond their high school years.

Through participation in clubs, sports, and other extracurricular activities, students learn the importance of effective time management, as they juggle their academic commitments with their extracurricular pursuits. They develop strong communication skills through interactions with their peers, coaches, and mentors. They also learn the value of teamwork and collaboration, as they work together towards common goals. These skills – time management, communication, and teamwork – are highly sought after by colleges and employers alike.

By actively participating in extracurricular activities sponsored by UHSAA (Utah High School Activities Association), students are essentially investing in their future, Pitcher said.

“They are developing the skills and competencies that will prepare them for the rigors of higher education and the demands of the workforce. They are learning to be responsible, organized, and proactive – qualities that are essential for success in any field,” Pitcher said.

After each sports season (which correlates with each of Brighton’s academic trimesters), UHSAA recognizes senior varsity athletes who maintain high academic standing (top grades) while participating at the highest levels of the student athlete’s chosen sport. Typically only 10 students per sport across the 30 high schools that are classified as 5A schools qualify for the designation of Academic All-State.

For winter 2025, eight Brighton student-athletes earned said designation:

Sam Pehrson- Cheer

Drake Doyle- Boys Swimming

Cosette Arnoldsen- Girls Basketball

Amy Nye- Girls Swimming

Britta Nielsen- Girls Swimming

Emma Henderson- Girls Swimming

Creighton Evers- Boys Basketball

Josh Mawhinney- Boys Basketball

Will Clayton- Boys Wrestling

Brighton’s winter Academic All-State student-athletes. (Photos BHS/Lifetouch)

Will Clayton, a four-year Brighton wrestler and co-captain of the team said, “I have always made sure to put school first, and I always make time for wrestling instead of excuses.”

The balance between athletics and academic work isn't easy in a grueling, time-consuming sport like wrestling. “Maintaining high academic discipline is most important to me,” he said. “Making it to state would be a great achievement but maintaining academic excellence is more important in the long run.”

“I’d say my most challenging classes were honors chemistry and honors physics,” he continued. “My most rewarding classes were probably jewelry, and ballroom dance. However, a moment I will remember the rest of my life was pinning my opponent to help clinch our first team win in four years in the Battle of the Ax over Hillcrest!”