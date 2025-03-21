Local elementary, middle school students to shine in musical performances

Fifty-eight Sprucewood second- through fifth-graders will step up to perform “Cinderella, If the Shoe Fits” this April.

The musical, directed by Christina Van Dam and featuring choreography by Madeleine Guymon, will be performed at 6:30 p.m., April 29 at Sprucewood Elementary, located at 12025 S. 100 East in Sandy.

This is just one of several student productions taking place this spring. Here are a few others:

• Sixth- through eighth-graders at Mt. Jordan Middle School will present “Beetlejuice, Jr.”, directed by Melissa Quinones. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. from April 17-20 at the school, located at 9351 Mountaineer Lane in Sandy.

• “The Wizard of Oz” will be presented by Altara Elementary students at 7 p.m., April 22-23 in the school’s multi-purpose room, 800 E. 11000 South in Sandy. It is directed by Lisa Pixton and Kirbie Dennison.

• “Willy Wonka Kids” will be staged at Glacier Hills Elementary in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” The musical, directed by Camilla Duncan, will be performed at 6:30 p.m. from May 13-15 at the school, located at 1085 E. Galena Drive in White City.

Additionally, “Curtains,” a murder-mystery whodunnit, was performed in March by 105 students at Draper Park Middle School, under the direction of Erica Heiner and with music direction by Carl Tensmeyer. Oakdale Elementary also staged “Willy Wonka” in late March. λ