Sub-Committee for Short Term Rentals hosts townhall meeting: Cottonwood Heights residents feedback split

In Cottonwood Heights, a sub-committee to examine the current state of existing short-term rentals (STRs) throughout the city and to research best practices for regulation and enforcement has been created. As part of this research, a STR townhall was held on Feb. 26 to hear thoughts and concerns from residents.

“The Ikon Pass put our canyons on the word radar,” said Councilmember Suzanne Hyland. “And the pandemic expanded world visitation. We have more visitors to the canyons than to Zions National Park.”

“There’s a lot of demand to operate these STRs in a city so close to these amenities,” said Community and Economic Development Director Mike Johnson.

Currently, there are 84 active (and legal) short-term licenses within the city. The majority of those 84 licensed STR units are within the Canyon Place Condos (near the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon) and Canyon Racquet Club Condos (7430 S. Wasatch Blvd.).

“Those who do it legally operate it as a small business and I think we do a good job,” said Jim Rock from the Canyon Racquet Club. “Those of us who do it the right way are proud of what we do.”

Within Cottonwood Heights, STRs are required to be part of a private HOA or privately-managed community (and cannot be served by public streets). They are also required to be within multi-family zones or commercial zones. STRs are prohibited in single-family neighborhoods.

“STRs do not build a community,” said resident Brad Baker. “It’s going to cause problems because you don’t have neighbors when you have STRs.”

It is estimated there are around 350 to 400 illegal STRs within the city, based on current listings on various rental platform websites.

“These are operating well beyond where they are technically allowed to,” Johnson said.

Resident Eric Kirkam recommended the committee create a private setting for property owners to come forward. “Those who are in noncompliance … are afraid they are going to get caught. We have three older single ladies that STRs help with the incomes.”

In Cottonwood Heights, STRs are rentable for up to 30 consecutive days. (Rentals that extend beyond 30-days are considered long-term rentals under the city ordinances that have different regulations.)

“Rental companies are savvy on techniques,” said Cottonwood Heights Police Chief Robby Russo.

Russo shared how they have been seeing cases of fraud to get around this specific requirement. Rental owners are asking renters to sign 31-day contracts, so it appears as a long-term rental, to avoid litigation.

“We will continue to gather research with public input,” Hyland said.

To learn more about STRs in Cottonwood Heights, visit the city’s website at: www.ch.utah.gov

Then, navigate to the “City Services” tab, click on the “Community Development” title, and scroll to the “Short Term Rental (STR)” tab.





See previous coverage on STRs:

Regulations for short-term rentals in the works

STR Policy to get overhauled by City Council λ