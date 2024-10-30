Vote by Nov. 5

General Election Day (2024) will be Tuesday, Nov. 5. Cottonwood Heights residents can vote at City Hall (2277 Bengal Blvd.) in the Cullimore Room beginning at 7 a.m. and running all the way until 8 p.m. All mail-in ballots must be returned via USPS and postmarked no later than Nov. 4.

If residents need to vote before that Tuesday date, early voting will be available through Friday, Nov. 1. (after initially beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 29). Residents can visit that same Cullimore Room in City Hall from 2 to 7 p.m. each day.

Outside of the major campaign races, Cottonwood Heights residents may want to learn more about the two bond measures on their ballots – the Local Special Bond from Salt Lake County (funding mental healthcare and modernizing the mail system through raised property taxes) and the Special Bond for the City of Cottonwood Heights (related to the $30-million bond for the Heights Town Center reimaging the Hillside Plaza (2300 E. Fort Union Blvd.). More information can be found on each of these bonds in the previous (October) edition of the City Journals.

For Cottonwood Heights residents, the primary voter drop box is located at Cottonwood Heights City Hall (2277 E Bengal Blvd.). Additional drop box locations in neighboring cities within the vicinity include: Draper City Hall (1020 Pioneer Road), Sandy City Hall (10000 Centennial Pkwy.), Sandy Senior Center (9310 S. 1300 East), White City Water Improvement District Building in Sandy (999 E. Galena Dr.), Holladay City Hall (4580 S. 2300 East), Murray City (5025 S. State St.), Midvale City Hall (7505 Holden St.), and Millcreek Common (1354 E. Chambers Ave.).

For more information about the candidates and issues on your specific ballot, submit your voter address to: www.votesearch.utah.gov.

For more information regarding elections through Salt Lake County, visit: www.saltlakecounty.gov/clerk/elections/.

For answers to election questions, residents can call the Salt Lake County offices at 385-468-8683.

For more information about voting specifically in Cottonwood Heights and documents regarding the Town Center General Bond, visit the city’s website and navigate to the “Elections” portion through: www.cottonwoodheights.utah.gov/your-government/.