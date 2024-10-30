Brighton student-athlete Academic All-State Honorees named

Brighton athletes receive honors on and off the field of play. The academic all-state designation from the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) awarded to five Brighton students for fall trimester is among the highest of those honors. It indicates both excellence in the student athlete as well as school rigor.

"Being at the top of a sport while being top in the classroom speaks to the student-athlete's dedication. These athletes represent the teams well on and off the field at Brighton. They are great teammates and good examples to all the players in the program,” said Garrett Wilson, Brighton’s athletic director.

Academic all-state awards are typically given to only 10 senior student-athletes for each 5A sport across the state. The awarded students typically maintain a perfect 4.0 grade point average to qualify among the top 10 in their sport. The Brighton trimesters aligns near seamlessly with the three sports seasons: fall, winter and spring. For the fall sports season the Brighton academic all-state winners are: Davis Cook - from the boys varsity golf team; Leo Larson - from the boys varsity golf team; Max Pohlman - from the boys varsity golf team; Eliza Rosevear - from the girls varsity volleyball team; and Luke Ericksen - from the region champion varsity football team.

The nomination process is found at UHSAA.org.

Each sport and activity season, the UHSAA opens nominations through RegisterMyAthlete. Parents/students enter their RegisterMyAthlete account and click on the Academic All-State tab to enter their unweighted cumulative high school GPA, ACT/SAT score, and submit the nomination form. Schools will confirm the student-athlete is a varsity contributor, confirm the GPA and ACT/SAT score, verify the student is a senior, and upload a current transcript prior to submitting the nomination to the UHSAA by the specified deadline.