City’s Thanksgiving 5K a community tradition

The 2024 annual Cottonwood Heights Thanksgiving 5K Race will bring this long-standing tradition into its 40th year. Near-and-dear to many locals hearts, many residents, organizers and runners are especially excited for this year’s race.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else on Thanksgiving morning,” said resident Michael J. Peterson. “It’s a beautiful course with spectacular views of the mountains.”

“Over the years the race has run in all weather (a couple times in rain and snow), but most years it has been crisp and clear,” said former Cottonwood Heights Mayor Mike Peterson. (Photo courtesy of Mike Peterson)



Peterson has run all 39 previous Thanksgiving 5K races and hopes to make this year his 40th run. Besides being a repeat runner, Peterson was integral in the creation and maintenance of the event as he previously worked for the Salt Lake County’s Parks and Recreation District, served in the Cottonwood Heights Parks and Service, and was elected as a former Cottonwood Heights Councilmember and Mayor.

In 1984, part of Peterson’s role in the Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation District was to maintain working relationships with the various communities the County’s District served. That meant, he frequently attended various citizen advisory board meetings throughout the area. At one such meeting, the former Cottonwood Heights Recreation Center Director Dick Guthrie approached him and asked for assistance putting together a 5K Race for the would-be city.

“(Guthrie) turned it into a great community tradition each year,” recounted Peterson. “The first race had approximately 20 runners and was a great success.”

When the city of Cottonwood Heights did incorporate in 2005, they decided to partner with the Cottonwood Heights Recreation Center to help grow the Thanksgiving 5K Race and became the primary sponsor of the event.

“What a fun, in a punishment-type-of-way to get out and about by thinking ‘I got to run before I can eat all the food,” said Councilmember Suzanne Hyland.

Former Mayor Kelvyn H. Cullimore Jr. was invited to run the race – with the caveat of anyone who could beat him would be awarded a medal.

“This created a ton of interest and helped the race grow to what it is today,” Peterson said.

Over the years, thousands of walkers and runners have participated in the Cottonwood Heights Thanksgiving 5K Race. The Cottonwood Heights Recreation Center team anticipates over 2,000 participants to register this year.

“Enveloped with the annual Turkey Run crowd, which has grown over the years to sell our proportions, is exhilaration,” said Councilmember Ellen Birrell.

Current Mayor Mike Weichers proudly carries on the tradition for runners to “beat the Mayor.” He recounts his favorite interactions over the past two years/races being with people as they pass him on the way to getting their medal. He anticipates even more of these interactions this year as he has been dealing with a hip injury.

“The good news is that extra medals have been ordered to plan ahead,” Weichers laughed. “Good luck to all our runners, and I’ll see you soon.”

The 2024 Thanksgiving 5K Race will be held on Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. The 3.1-mile course begins at the Cottonwood Heights Recreation Center (7600 S. 2700 East), meanders east through the community’s neighborhoods along Banbury Road up near Wasatch Boulevard, and back to the Recreation Center.

Registration will begin on Nov. 2 with variable pricing up through day-of registration on Nov. 28 (open until 8:50 a.m.). A portion of each participants entry fee ($35-$50) will be donated directly to the Cottonwood Heights Parks & Recreation Foundation.

“Get your Turkey Trot in the morning of Thanksgiving,” Hyland encourages.

If runners cannot attend the Thanksgiving 5K on Nov. 28, a celebration for the completion of the first Neighborhood Byway will be sponsored in conjunction with the Cottonwood Heights Parks, Trails, and Open Spaces Committee on Nov. 16.

“Come join in the fun by walking, scootering, strolling, or bicycling…on the new Neighborhood Byway,” Birrell said.

The route will take participants from Bywater Park (3149 Banbury Road), through Banbury, Nutree, Winesap Drive and/or Racquet Club Drive, up near Alpha Coffee. Interested participants are encouraged to meet at Bywater Park on Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.

To learn more about the Cottonwood Heights Thanksgiving 5K and to register, visit: www.raceentry.com/cottonwood-heights-thanksgiving-day-5k/race-information