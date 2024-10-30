Bella Vista celebrates prestigious national Blue Ribbon school award for academic success

Blue confetti rippled down upon smiling students, teachers applauded and Bella, the tiger mascot, gave out high-fives after a banner was unrolled at the school assembly.

Bella Vista Elementary in Cottonwood Heights received national praise for its efforts to better serve all its students. It was one of three Utah schools and 356 nationwide to earn the National Blue Ribbon status in 2024 by the U.S. Department of Education.

In an Instagram post, Gov. Spencer Cox congratulated the schools and acknowledged the distinction.

“Grateful for the dedicated educators, and for the commitment of students and parents to high quality education,” he said.

Instructional excellence, high standards, and effective data-driven teaching methods are among the hallmarks of National Blue Ribbon Schools, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Bella Vista further distinguished itself by its strong STEAM programming.

“Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “Let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

Bella Vista’s Blue Ribbon banner hangs inside the front doors of the school. Principal Barbra Winder said there will be a plaque hung with the distinction as well.

It is the second Canyons School District school to receive the distinction in the 42 years the federal education department has honored schools with the Blue Ribbon honor for achieving at high levels or executing strong work in closing the achievement gap. Peruvian Park Elementary in Sandy received the honor in 2018.

“It’s been a week of celebration,” Winder said.

On Sept. 23, she called a faculty meeting with Supt. Rick Robins and former principal Angi Holden present to deliver the news and celebrate with blueberry muffins and a Blue Ribbon cake.

“When the staff came, I think I put Angi on the spot,” Winder said. “It was not my news to share. Angi got choked up; she expected to be in the background. But she did an impeccable job in the application saying all the incredible things that are happening at Bella Vista. When I got appointed this year, all it was waiting for was to see the results of our RISE (standardized test) data. Once we got that, we were chosen.”

Holden, who had submitted the 20-page Blue Ribbon School application last winter after receiving an invitation to do so, didn’t tell the faculty the school was under consideration.

Without their knowledge, she wrote a school overview, which included the approach to curriculum, instruction and assessment. She included learning strategies and data and “specific curriculums, interventions, content, support, and other curriculum areas” including the STEAM education and its Beverley Taylor Sorenson arts program. Holden also pointed out the provided tier systems of support for all their students, family engagement, school leadership and professional leadership.

“Barbra was so gracious to invite me to be there when we announced it,” Holden said. “It was meaningful to the teachers and the staff. This is a big boost for the Bella Vista community. It’s well deserved; the teachers and staff work hard.”

Winder agrees: “The staff has been creative about our scheduling, how to bring STEAM education to all the students, prioritizing attendance and getting students excited about coming to school. I told my teachers to celebrate; they’ve worked their tails off day in and day out and they’ve have supported each other.”

Bella the tiger congratulates Bella Vista Elementary students for being named one of three schools in Utah to earn the National Blue Ribbon status in 2024. (Photo courtesy of Canyons School District)

Holden, along with Asst. Supt. McKay Robinson and several Canyons Board of Education members, came to the assembly Tuesday where a portion of the national announcement was shared with students.

“I got lots of hugs from the kids,” she said. “They were cute. They were excited Bella Vista was recognized and they were excited to celebrate.”

Winder said it was fun to see their reaction.

“The kids brought it home for everyone. After the banner was unrolled and blue confetti popped out into every corner of the gym, the kids were hooting and hollering. You could just see the joy in the kiddos’ faces,” she said.

Parents learned about the accomplishment through school communications as well as parent-teacher conferences. The week ended with the school DARE officer giving blue popsicles to the 218 students, which were provided by school board and the school district.

The two principals, along with District Director of Elementary Schools Sally Sansom and School Achievement Coach Rachelle Pease will attend the official Blue Ribbon Schools ceremony in early November.

“I really want to highlight Rachelle, because it was her hard work, and her mastery at tracking the data that Angi used for the application,” Winder said. “Rachelle is supporting teachers to get their students to continuously improve. She’s a big reason why we have the success that we have here; she really is leading out on the instructional piece at our school.”

Holden agrees.

“Rachelle is the heart of Bella Vista,” she said. “It’s through her efforts that we’re having these results, these improvements. As an instructional coach and an instructional leader, she is the one who drives the day-to-day with teachers through her coaching. She’s so involved in the intervention for our students who need extra support. One of her strengths, I think, is providing targeted interventions and small group instruction. She’s good at reviewing the data, and meeting with each grade level team to identify students for extra help and providing strategies. She is a genius when it comes to that. She’s passionate; that makes a huge difference.”



Both principals say her consistency has helped to give students’ success and the school, overall academic improvement.

That’s because in the past decade, Bella Vista has had six principals, with the longest stint of three years being Principal Eric Gardner, who served before Holden. Winder and Holden both credit him with the vision they’ve implemented.

“A lot of the systems that are working well here are because of his leadership,” Winder said. “Then Angi picked up the torch and carried it strong. Now I’m doing the same thing. It’s been a great way to start our school year and I want to spend this whole year celebrating. In the announcement, Secretary Cardona said the ‘hard work is beginning. This is the launching pad,’ so we’re going to continue to excel and thrive and reach for the stars.”