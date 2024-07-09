City’s Finance Director to serve as interim City Manager

The City of Cottonwood Heights is in search of a new city manager. As of publication, the city council and human resource staff have narrowed their search down to three candidates (after screening 23 applicants). They are primarily looking for a candidate with experience and education who can demonstrate practicality by measuring results and transparency.

“The manager is the CEO of the city,” said Councilmember Suzanne Hyland.

While interviews, rankings, and conversation continue, Finance Director Scott Jurges has been recommended to serve as interim City Manager by former City Manager Tim Tingey.

“He has a broad-spectrum knowledge of the whole city with his role as Administrative Services Director,” Tingey said. “He will be able to step in and do good work and work with our great department heads in this transition timeframe.”

The city council agreed with Tingey’s sentiment as Jurges will serve as interim City Manager. Resolution 2024-44: Appointing an interim City Manager was unanimously passed on June 18 (with Councilmember Shawn Newell motioning the resolution and Councilmember Ellen Birrell seconding the motion).

The Resolution details that Jurges can serve as interim City Manager for up to three months, even though Jurges hopes the new manager is hired before that time period as he has many items to button up with new council direction for the fiscal year budget.

The search for a new City Manager comes after former City Manager Tim Tingey’s resignation date on June 21. For years, Tingey has taught part-time at the University of Utah and now he will be following his passion as he has accepted a full-time teaching position.

“Cottonwood Heights residents really care about this community, and it’s been an honor to serve them,” Tingey said.

However, Tingey will continue to be on retainer to provide advice and guide the council “to better assure the seamless transition of city manager knowledge and services,” said Mayor Mike Weichers.

Resolution 2024-45: Approving a Consulting Agreement with Tim Tingey was unanimously passed begrudgingly on June 18 after a motion by Councilmember Matthew Holton and a second by Birrell.λ