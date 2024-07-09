Butler Elementary brings the world to their students

Fifth-grader Rosie Tau’a’alo was excited she performed a traditional Maori dance with her classmates at Butler Elementary’s World Night.

“We learned it over a couple weeks, and it was just awesome since it is representative of my Polynesian culture,” she said. “I also checked out everybody’s artwork. I had made a picture about keeping our oceans clean. Then, we grabbed food from the food trucks. I liked the Asian and Japanese food.”

The festival highlighted many dances from around the world with kindergartners kicking off the night with singing, “It’s a Small World.” First graders performed a Mexican dance and second-grade students showcased an African dance.

Ingrid Levitt came to see her second-grader Eliza perform with her friends.

“She has been so excited,” she said. “She has talked about the dance and how they dress. It’s great to see everyone here, walking through the art, eating the food and enjoying the performances outdoors.”

Third-grade students performed a Punjabi dance from India.

Third-grader Norah Allen said this year’s dance “was my favorite I’ve done in all the years I’ve performed.”

Her classmate, Aubry Rosander, said she liked the moves of the dance.

“We started fast, then slowed down, and it just was a different style of dance. I practiced it at home,” she said.

Third-grader Boston Marvin said in addition to the dance, he learned about the culture of India, adding they speak several languages.

“I had fun dancing, eating the food and just being with my friends,” he said.

The fourth-grade students shared a traditional American folk dance.

Fourth-grader Liesl Christensen loved swinging her hat around and yelling “yeehaw” in the hoedown.

Classmate Magnolia Lindhardt said her favorite part was when she was part of the top couple.

“We got to create a bridge for everyone to go under,” she said.

Brian and Norma Cole were watching the dances. Their second-grader, Norma, and fifth-grader, Breanna, had been practicing at home.

“There’s a connection between learning culture and dances that got them excited because they get to show the new things they learned,” said Norma Cole. “Their teachers come from different places, and they don’t stop talking about their teachers and how they learn from them.”

Her husband said there’s a huge turnout to support the students at World Night.

“This is the real big thing that all the classes do each year,” he said. “It feels special to come.”

They also toured the art show.

“It’s really impressive. It’s amazing to see the talents of the kids,” she said.

On the hallway walls, there were self-portraits, artwork reminiscent of Russia’s Wassily Kandinski, France’s Henri Matisse, Kenya’s Thandiwe Muriu, Spain’s Pablo Picasso and others as well as Earth Day artwork.

Outside, during a break in the dance performances, three alumni came back to perform in a rock band.

Principal Jeff Nalwalker said the three girls—sixth-grader Liv Deagle and her eighth-grade sister, Aggy, and ninth-grader Liv Liljenquist—are “multitalented.”

“All of them were awesome model students while they were here, and they’re great, confident young ladies who have impressive musical talents as well,” he said.

Nalwalker, who will be principal at Quail Hollow in Sandy next school year, said he’s proud of how World Night has become a favorite of the community.

“I’m just really proud of all the work we’ve put into World Night and it’s something I hope will continue after I’m gone and be a little bit of a legacy for the community,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for the kids to learn about different cultures through art, music and dance and enriches their understanding of the world.” λ