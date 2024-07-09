Two-time state chess winner leads team to success

First-grader Beckham Rawle doesn’t have much to say about his own success on the chess board. He’s all about team Ridgecrest.

“It’s more fun to win as the school because we all can celebrate,” he said.

The quiet 6 year old is earnest about chess. Beckham reads books, learns new strategies, has a plan, thinking several moves out, and likes being in control.

“Playing other people is challenging, but I like playing on my iPad, too. PowerChess is my favorite,” he said.

This spring, Ridgecrest Elementary won the 2024 PowerChess Utah State Scholastic Chess Championship, with both Beckham and teammate Bronson Karr winning their age groups. In fact, six players placed in the top four, said Rachel Rawle, Beckham’s mother who volunteers with the Ridgecrest chess program along with her husband, Jason.

“We’re going to need to get a bigger trophy case,” she said. “The trophy is taller than the others. The kids are so excited about it.”

A few weeks earlier, Beckham won the Utah Chess Association’s Elementary State Championship after winning it last year as a kindergartner. With Bronson, who placed fourth in fourth grade, the two propelled Ridgecrest to a ninth-place finish. About 600 elementary students from 23 schools competed.

During the school year, Ridgecrest Chess Champs play an hour before school every Wednesday, learning strategies from Waterford chess teacher Alexander Gustafsson, who was paid by an anonymous donor to help teach the young players.

“I teach them some strategies and the rules,” Gustafsson said. “Chess is good for operational thinking—if I do this, this happens. They learn to have a plan and when they have a move, to look for a better one. One of the biggest and most important things that you can learn from chess is learning how to interact with other people. You shake hands at the beginning and at the end of the game; you need to be a good winner or a good loser.”

Many players enjoy learning how to improve their play like fourth-grader Safron Schneider.

“I joined Chess Champs because it helped me learn chess,” she said. “I’ve improved since the beginning of the year and since I joined two years ago.”

Safron learned chess in kindergarten, playing with her mother, Brooke, who is the PTA secretary.

“I joined Chess Champs because I thought it would be a good opportunity to get better and be able to beat her,” she said. “Playing at state was my first competition. I got 30th out of 70 people, but I learned from it. I enjoy how you have to stretch your brain to see all the opportunities ahead of how you move.”

Principal Sara Allen said it gives students the opportunity to learn and to improve.

“Chess Champs provides an outlet for those students who are more logistical thinkers,” she said. “I think generally there are more options for kids who do art so getting our STEAM Squad and the Chess Champs helps round out opportunities for our students and offers them a different type of thinking. We want all our students to challenge themselves and go a little bit further.”

Some students, like Beckham, further dedicate themselves to chess.

This past year, he placed seventh at the National Chess Kids Festival in Charlotte, North Carolina and placed in the top three in a combined score at the Blitz tournament in Columbus, Ohio.

“We’ve learned it’s totally competitive in other parts of the country, like New York,” his mother said. “New York is the chess capital of the world. It's part of the private school curriculum and they do two or three tournaments each weekend. They eat, breathe and sleep chess. Beckham is more well-rounded; he plays football and soccer and is in Chinese dual immersion. Even though he loves chess, he does more. There’s value in those things as well.”

When he devotes himself to chess, Beckham plays on chess.com or chesskids.com two hours per day. The pawn is his favorite piece.

“It has potential. It can turn into a queen, a bishop or a rook. I can do more then,” he said.

Beckham notates his games’ moves, inputting them into chess.com, which can replay the game so he can review it.

“Beckham has a coach who goes over his games with him; he shows Beckham how he can improve or what went well,” she said about grandmaster Kayden Troff. “His coach also will give him strategies from take your time to if you see this pattern again, do this. Beckham isn’t about bragging how well he does; he’s more about how he can improve.”

This summer Beckham is planning to compete in other area tournaments, such as the Vegas Chess Festival as well as the National Junior Chess Congress in Orlando. As of press deadline, Beckham was waiting to see if he was ranked in his age group; if so, he would be invited to attend other invitational chess tournaments.

“I’m excited about going to Florida. It’s going to be the best—playing chess, going to Sea World, LEGOLAND and having fun,” he said.

As Beckham’s success continues, his family may have to find another place for his trophies. He already has nine sitting on or near the fireplace mantel at home.

“PowerChess was one of my favorite tournaments this year,” he said. “It was fun that we got to play all the rounds, but we also played on the playground between rounds and eat snacks. Then, everyone was happy when we won.” λ