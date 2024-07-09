Beloved musical (with live orchestra!) comes to Cottonwood Heights this summer

After auditions involving 135 actors and singers and extensive preparation by the cast and production team, the Cottonwood Heights Arts Council’s production of Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast" is nearing its premiere.

This beloved classic was chosen by the arts council for its family-friendly appeal and timeless story. “It's a musical that people love for a reason,” said Laura Garcia, art council chair and liaison to the production team. “There's something comforting in that familiarity that we knew as a child."

The production team has invested a significant effort to stay true to the original “Beauty and the Beast.” "They've spent a lot of time and energy on the costuming and the wigs to make it where if you see Belle, you're like, 'Oh, I know that dress. I recognize that character's hair,'" Garcia explained. The set design has likewise been intentionally created to reflect the well-known scenes.

Another standout feature of the production is the inclusion of a live orchestra. "It's one of the things that everyone has been most excited about, to hear live music during the performances," Garcia said. A rarity in local community theater, a live orchestra brings an additional layer of richness and authenticity to the musical and enhances the overall experience for both the cast and the audience.

The synergy among the cast and crew also sets this production apart. Garcia noted, "This particular cast and production team just really works well together. It's been a very cohesive group as far as their vision, creativity, and enthusiasm."

Among the talented cast is Jin-Xiang Yu, who plays the character Mrs. Potts. A resident of Cottonwood Heights, Yu is a professional soprano who holds a Master’s of Music in Opera from Yale School of Music and has won multiple prestigious international awards. Her husband is also involved in the production as the set designer, and their son plays the role of Chip. “It's the family thing for me,” Yu said.

Yu also feels strongly about bringing the arts to a local level. “This way, I feel like I can at least give back to the community in some way.”

Jonathan Umbriaco, who takes on the role of Monsieur D'Arque, shares a different journey back to the stage. A therapist by profession, Cottonwood Heights local and a father of four, Umbriaco hadn’t performed since high school. "It's special to be part of this environment where we're a cast, we're this temporary family. We really have to lean on each other," Umbriaco said. The timing of the production coincided with his 20th high school reunion, prompting a desire to reconnect with an old passion.

Eddie Liu, another Cottonwood Heights resident, is participating in the Cottonwood Heights Arts Council’s production for the second year in a row. A pediatric anesthesiologist, Liu was drawn in by the community's need for more male participants for last year’s production and his fondness for musical theater. "I got hooked," he said.

This year, the Arts Council made the decision to offer a full schedule of shows, including matinees and weekday performances, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the production. The show will run July 12-13, 15, 18-20 at the Butler Middle School auditorium. More information regarding tickets and showtimes can be found at chcityarts.com.λ