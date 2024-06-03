Brighton spring sports bloom bright

Spring 2024 was kind to Brighton High School athletics. Or, rather, spring 2024 was the successful culmination of a year of athletic blood, sweat and tears by Brighton coaches and student-athletes. Brighton teams added multiple region and state trophies to the school’s Legacy Center. (note: baseball and boys lacrosse seasons ended after press deadline)





Brighton boys tennis

The reigning 2023 state champion Brighton boys tennis team was edged out of a region trophy and a repeat state trophy by a surging Highland Rams team. Brighton added a second-place state trophy to its trove coming within a single point of the state championship.

Ford Owen, Owen Hopkin and Cameron Grass, Brighton’s trio of senior single players all scored into the semifinal matches. The doubles side of the varsity team took their scoring into the final round with James Covey, a senior, and Henry Owen, a sophomore taking second place in state. The highlight of the state tournament was doubles team Max Pohlman and Talbot Ballstaedt finishing the grueling season atop the podium as state champions.

“I’m proud of this team. They are nice athletes who showed perfect professionalism. I’m excited to see what the future brings for them” said coach Natalie Meyer. Five of the seven varsity spots will open up on the Brighton boys tennis team after graduation 2024.

Girls lacrosse

Coach Melissa Nash, in her 10th year coaching and teaching at Brighton High School brought the girls lacrosse team to the state semifinals where they played the state champion Olympus team to a narrow 12-11 loss. The successful season graduates several seniors but will have a strong core back for the 2025 campaign. This the fourth year in a row with Brighton bringing home state third-place honors.





Brighton boys and girls track

The Brighton boys track team completed a three-peat with the region title win this year. The team produced many individual podium finishers including an impressive state championship by Beau LaFleur in 330m hurdles. Other medalists include Vance Langston - 3200m and 1600m, Carter Summers - 3200m, Kaleb Miller - shotput, Tanner Robinson - 110m hurdles, Analena Jacob - 1600m and 400m, Griffin Seal - 300m hurdles, and Jack Johnson - javelin. Jack Johnson, a three-year starting quarterback for the football team, was also named Brighton male athlete of the year. “Brighton track benefits from strong and dedicated multisport athletes—nine of which also were named Academic All State student-athletes,” said coach Kirk Merhish.





Brighton girls golf

“We had a good season in a tough region. I’m proud of our golfers,” said coach Ron Meyer. Brighton girls golf moved from 10th in state to ninth in state. The team was headlined by sophomore sensation Catherine Cook who earned first team all-state. She is known as “all-state Cate” among her peers on the team.

Spring blooms bright at Brighton High School.λ