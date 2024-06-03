Brighton High celebrates 13 Academic All State athletes this spring

"Brighton student-athletes compete well on the field, on the court and on the track. To add to that incredible physical talent, many perform well in the classroom. We are pleased to have 13 Academic All State student-athletes named this season," Brighton High School Athletic Director Garrett Wilson said.

The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) awards the Academic All State title to varsity athletes who are at the top of their classes academically. Typically, this means that the student-athletes maintain a perfect 4.0 grade point average (GPA). Of the 85,000 Utah students who are active in high school sports or art, only a handful in each sport are so designated.

“Brighton considers it a high honor to have a record 13 of our student-athletes recognized this season as Academic All State awardees,” Brighton Principal Marielle Rawle said.

One of the Brighton honorees, Talmage Howe of the track and field team, was also designated as a National Merit Scholar. Winners in the prestigious scholarship competition for National Merit Scholars are judged to have the strongest combination of academic achievement, leadership skills and service-oriented endeavors. Information about each finalist is provided to the National Merit Scholarship Corp. for consideration. Of the 31 Utah students who were recently announced as 2024 National Merit Scholars, five are from Canyons District high schools. National Merit Scholars receive $2,500 to help pay for their college or university studies—but being named to the list is often the biggest reward for students and their families.

“Our students work hard in and outside of the classroom,” Canyons District Superintendent Rick Robins said. “To see their names being recognized at the national level is a testament to their hard work and dedication. It also is a testament to the support provided by our educators, counselors and principals.” λ