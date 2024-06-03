Brighton High job fair links businesses with students looking for job opportunities

During her lunchtime, Brighton sophomore Olivia Anderson checked out the variety of businesses that came to speak to students at the school’s annual job fair. She, and other students, had the opportunity to make contacts or get information that could lead to summer jobs and possibly, career internships. For example, there were representatives from Megaplex Theatres, American Food Stores, Cowabunga Bay, Sandy City, credit unions and more —including Canyons School District offering students IT internships this summer. The mood was upbeat and fun, pointed out Eileen Kasteler, Brighton work-based learning facilitator, who explained that Uptown Jungle played a video and Cottonwood Heights Rec Center blasted a boombox. There also were challenges, such as Valley Plumbing awarding a prize to students who could hold a 55-pound wrench in an extended arm for one minute. “(It) seemed like everyone wanted in on the challenge,” Kasteler said.