‘May the Fourth Be with You Fun Run’ to support unified sports in local schools

“I get to make basketball hoops.”

“I’ve made friends on my team.”

“I’m part of my school now.”

“I’m so thankful my daughter is given the chance to play alongside her peers.”

“It brings out the best of these kids (partners).”

“It makes my heart happy.”

These, and more comments, were made by student-athletes, parents and school administrators at a recent Canyons School District unified middle school basketball tournament.

Unified sports are where Special Olympians are teamed up with peers or partners to compete together on the court, field, track and pool.

Canyons Education Foundation is hosting a family-friendly fun run, walk and roll to raise funds for costs involved in unified sports uniforms and tournaments, said Denise Haycock, Foundation development officer.

“It fosters inclusion and mentoring opportunities in our schools,” she said. “We are hoping to have unified sports across all grade levels.”

The “May the Fourth Be with You Fun Run” will be held at 8 a.m., Saturday, May 4. The race begins on the track at Jordan High School, 95 E. Beetdigger Lane, Sandy. There will be a 1-mile option, which will remain on the track, or a 5K, which will run along the nearby trail. Registration is $25 and participants can register at: www.fundraise.givesmart.com/f/4ole/n?vid=14gzqm

“It is definitely a fun run and not a timed run; 100% of funds raised from the fun run will go toward supporting and expanding unified sports teams at our schools,” Haycock said.

Each participant will receive a themed fanny pack at the event, said Linda Hall, Canyons School District’s special education administrator.

“It will be a really fun event for all the families and a great fundraiser to hold every year to support our unified sports teams,” she said. “This builds mentorship, leadership and lifelong friendships.” λ