Utah State University asks residents to take well-being survey

The Utah Wellbeing Project has put out an open call for Utah residents to take part in this year’s survey. Run by Professor of Environment and Society Courtney Flint at Utah State University, the Utah Wellbeing Project survey aims to conduct a public well-being survey.

The Utah Wellbeing Project is an ongoing project. The intent is to interpret timely information about residents’ well-being and attitudes about community issues. Over the past few years, they have been working to bridge relationships between the Utah Cancer Institute, Get Healthy Utah, UTA and UDOT as well.

Forty-seven municipalities like Cottonwood Heights have partnered with Flint to encourage all residents 18 and older to take the Wellbeing Project survey. When the results are in, local leaders can use the data to promote sound planning and decision-making to support overall quality of life in Utah.

In 2022, over 10,000 Utah residents were surveyed across 35 Utah cities. Out of those 10,000, only 227 Cottonwood Heights residents responded to the survey.

“The goal of this survey is to better understand the life conditions of people in Utah cities and towns and how different aspects of well-being vary from person to person and place to place,” wrote Flint in the survey overview.

Previous questions included in the Utah Wellbeing Project survey included asking residents to rate their well-being in 10 different areas including physical health, mental health, connection with nature, living standards, educational opportunities, family life, leisure time, social connections, transportation, and safety and security.

The 2024 survey will ask a variety of ranking, reporting, and open-ended questions. Some questions will ask participants to report various community activities and transportation modes they’ve engaged with during the last 12 months. Some questions may ask participants to think about what they are most concerned with in their community for the future. Participants may also provide suggestions for how their city leaders can help to improve well-being within their communities.

The Utah Wellbeing Survey contains approximately 30 questions, depending on the city residents reside in. It is estimated to take roughly 10 minutes to complete. These questions will not collect any identifiable information and participants can opt to decline answering any question, if necessary.

The Utah Wellbeing Project is sponsored by Utah State University, Utah League of Cities and Towns, Move Utah, Travel Wise, Utah Agricultural Experiment Station, Wasatch Front Regional Council, Cedar Hills, Draper, Nephi, North Salt Lake, Orem, Pleasant Grove, Providence, Springdale, Tremonton, West Bountiful and West Valley City.

The current research team includes members Flint, Data Analyst Nicolas Holden, Madison Fjeldsted Thompson, Julie Estes, Sarah Wilson and Bekah Richey.

To view previous results of Cottonwood Heights residents, visit the Cottonwood Heights City Journals website and search for the article titled “Mountains important for personal well-being say residents in survey.”

The Utah State University Institutional Review Board has approved this research study (Protocol 11624). The Institutional Review Board Office can be contacted by calling 435-797-0567 or through email at [email protected].

For more information on the Utah Wellbeing Project, residents may contact Flint at 435-797-8635 or [email protected].

To learn more about the Utah Wellbeing Project, visit: www.usu.edu/utah-wellbeing-project.

To take the survey, visit www.usu.edu/utah-wellbeing-project/2024-survey-information and click on the city in which you reside. Disponible en Español. λ



