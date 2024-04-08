Donations needed: Help make a dream prom come true for students with special needs

April 18 will be a day to celebrate in Canyons School District.

That’s the prom date for students with special needs that is being planned by their peers in the high schools.

Specifically, high school students with the Essential Elements Curriculum (grade-level alternate core standards for students with significant cognitive disability) are invited to attend the prom that will be more sensory friendly and less overstimulating than a typical high school prom, said Kelsie Wilson, Corner Canyon High School special education teacher.

The dance, which will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., is being organized by Corner Canyon High School’s Peer Leadership Team, peer mentors and other students who have extended the invitation to the other four Canyons comprehensive high school students to join in the planning.

“I’m very fortunate to have some mind-blowing PLT and peer tutors who want to make it so our EEC kids can do whatever they do and have as many of those high school experiences,” Wilson said.

Already the high school students have secured Lone Peak Park pavilion for the dance, partially paid for with the help of a private donor, and food, with the contribution from Chick-fil-A.

However, as students are working on decorations, music, flowers, photos and more, they could use help.

“We would love if there were any other donors out in the community to contact us if they’re willing to donate anything to help put this prom on,” said Linda Hall, Canyons School District’s special education administrator. “We’re always looking for community partners. For example, if there was someone with a flower shop that would like to donate flowers or if somebody who owns a drink shop would like to do drinks or if someone has some way to help, we’d appreciate making this special for these students.”

Wilson said those wishing to make donations can contact her at [email protected] for more information.

Wilson’s PLT and peer mentors are partnering up with EEC students as dates to the dance, which has the theme, “Once Upon a Time.”

“My peer tutors and PLT members have talked about meeting to curl the girls’ hair and help the boys with their ties. We want this to be very special for these kids and by doing it at a neutral location it makes it a bit more of a bigger deal, and have it be a special occasion like a typical high school prom,” she said.

Wilson has hopes for the students beyond the dance.

“At our school, EEC students have known each other most of their lives. They’re in a special class and they go to whatever elective classes they can go to. But really, all my students have known each other since elementary, and they just grew up together and they’re all best friends. After high school, they may go to Life Skills Academy (formerly Canyons Transitional Academy) together, along with Hillcrest, Brighton, Jordan and Alta students. Then, the kids will be divided by their abilities and intermixed. My thought is this prom can get them together so they can do something fun and meet and interact with each other before they go to Life Skills Academy,” she said.

Additionally, it provides an optional social opportunity for her students.

“My students, love, love, love dancing, and they love going to school dances, but they can only go for the first half an hour when nobody else is there. A typical high school dance can be a little rowdy. There always seems to be a mosh pit. The music is always crazy loud. The lights are always strobing,” Wilson said about dances where 2,500 students in a high school could attend. “This dance would be a good opportunity to provide more of a sensory friendly prom where wearing headphones is totally acceptable and there won’t be any crazy strobe lights or fog that’s getting pushed into the dance. It gives them a chance to interact and hang out with each other.”

Staff members will be there to chaperone the event, and parents also are welcome to attend.

Last year, Corner Canyon High’s PLT held a districtwide field day for EEC students that had carnival games, face painting, bounce house and a visit from the fire department. λ