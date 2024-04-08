Area students top DECA’s state finals; international competition will be in April

Area students top DECA’s state finals; international competition will be in AprilApr 08, 2024 11:08AM ● By Julie Slama
Alta High students show their medals earned at the state DECA contest this spring. (Photo courtesy of Shaley Louder/Alta High)
More than 22,000 high school students, teachers, advisers, alumni and business professionals will gather at the DECA international career development conference this month.
Many of the 10,000 DECA members will demonstrate their knowledge by participating in the competitive events program, which will be held April 27-30 in Anaheim, California. They had to qualify at their state competitions.
In Utah, hundreds of high school students dressed in their finest packed the Davis County Conference Center for the statewide business or DECA competition in late February.
DECA’s mission to prepare emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges worldwide. There are more than 255,000 DECA members who are students, teachers, advisers, alumni and professionals.
At the statewide competition, next year’s student officers were announced, including Corner Canyon’s Maddie Bloom, who will serve as the central region vice president.
Alta High was one of several Salt Lake Valley teams that competed. Its DECA club has 85 members and 30 competed at state.
“I’m so proud of these kids, watching how far the seniors on stage have come and seeing the progress already made for our younger students,” said Alta’s adviser Shaley Louder. “These students have a bright future.”
Corner Canyon was recognized as one of five chapters of the year.
Top finishers from Alta, Bingham, Brighton, Corner Canyon, Cottonwood, Jordan, Hillcrest and Murray high schools include:
Business Administration Exam — Thomas Hansen, Brighton; McKenna Fuller, Bingham; Surya Kapu, Corner Canyon; Stephanie Ball, Corner Canyon
Business Management and Administration Exam — Russ Storm, Bingham
Entrepreneurship Exam — Nathan Laker, Corner Canyon; Kimball Shill, Brighton; Zachary Naylor, Corner Canyon
Hospitality and Tourism Exam — Allen Liang, Hillcrest; Sophia Lin, Hillcrest; Maximilian Schneider, Jordan; Nathan Williamson, Corner Canyon; Grace Norton, Corner Canyon; Sang Chun, Hillcrest; Teagan Kay, Hillcrest; Daniel Whalen, Murray
Marketing Exam — Kiara Collins, Brighton; Vishnith Ashok, Hillcrest; Dovan Lapin, Corner Canyon; Kayla Nguyen, Corner Canyon; Savanna Barlow, Alta; Max White, Cottonwood; Mia Palmer, Corner Canyon; Gwen Holt, Cottonwood; Sathwik Boya, Hillcrest; Draven Hodges, Jordan; Vincent Liang, Hillcrest; Colton Woodley, Alta; Jonathan Arulanandam, Hillcrest
Automotive Services — Dima Kurdi, Alta
Business Finance — Veeranshu Danech, Hillcrest
Business Growth Plan team — Corner Canyon
Business Law and Ethics team — Bingham
Business Services Marketing — Aditi Vandanapu, Corner Canyon
Business Services Operations Research team — Brighton; Hillcrest
Business Solutions Project Management team — Corner Canyon
Buying and Merchandising Operations Research team – Hillcrest
Buying and Merchandising team — Hillcrest
Career Development Project Management team — two teams from Corner Canyon
Community Awareness Project Management team — two teams from Corner Canyon
Community Giving Project Management team — Alta
Entrepreneurship — Kalash Rimal, Bingham; Thomas Pepper, Cottonwood
Financial Literacy Project Management team — Hillcrest
Financial Services team — Alta
Food Marketing — Allie Hammond, Corner Canyon
Franchise Business Plan team — Corner Canyon
Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research — two teams from Hillcrest
Hospitality Services team — three teams from Corner Canyon
Hotel and Lodging Management — Grace Norton, Corner Canyon; Amy Baer, Corner Canyon
Human Resources Management — Haley Neff, Corner Canyon; Maria Salazar, Murray
Independent Business Plan team — Alta; Hillcrest; Corner Canyon
Personal Finance Literacy — Ava Lindman, Corner Canyon
Principles of Business Management & Administration — Jake Catten, Cottonwood
Principles of Finance — Gabriel Quebodeaux, Corner Canyon; Thomas Hansen, Brighton
Principles of Hospitality and Tourism — Alexandra Franklin, Bingham
Principles of Marketing — Stephanie Ball, Corner Canyon; Jet Piper, Corner Canyon; Jessica Cederlof, Bingham
Professional Selling — Dovan Lapin, Corner Canyon
Quick Serve Restaurant Management — Daniel Whalen, Murray; Teagan Kay, Hillcrest; Sienna Yang, Hillcrest
Restaurant & Food Service Management — Sang Chun, Hillcrest
Retail Merchandising — Colton Woodley, Alta
School Business Enterprise Event team — Alta; Brighton; Jordan; Corner Canyon
Sports & Entertainment Marketing team — two teams from Hillcrest; Cottonwood
Start-up Business Plan team — Hillcrest; Corner Canyon λ