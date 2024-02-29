Top spellers to compete at the Greater Northern Utah Spelling Bee 

More than 100 schools will be represented at the Greater Northern Utah Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 23 at 9 a.m. at Wasatch Jr. High in Millcreek (3750 S. 3100 East). Sponsored by the City Journals community newspapers, the winner of the event will travel to Washington, D.C. to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.

Each school can send up to two spelling representatives to compete at the Utah bee. Students will complete a written test before the competition and everyone will have the chance to spell one word on the stage. After the first round, the top spellers will be announced and they will compete for the state championship.

“The spelling bee is a foundation of the building blocks of education,” said Elizabeth Sweat, people leader at the City Journals. “It teaches children the importance of hard work, language skills and aiming for the best. It helps them become strong thinkers, ready to create a better tomorrow.”

The City Journals has hosted the regional spelling bee since 2014 and pays for the trip to Washington, D.C. for the winner and one parent. This year, Planet Tooth Pediatric Dentistry in West Valley will provide funds to ensure a second speller can also attend the national bee.

Last year’s winner, Surya Kapu, competed at the national event, finishing tied for third place. It was the third time the South Jordan resident had competed at that level. Surya won the regional bee four times but didn’t attend the Scripps event one year because of COVID. This year, he is too old to compete, so there will be a new champion crowned.

City Journals publisher Bryan Scott is adamant about hosting the event each year and giving students the opportunity to shine.

“To me, children are synonymous with our future and our community,” Scott said. “Any time we get to celebrate a child is awesome. For some of these spellers, this may be the only time in their life where they are on a stage. Those few moments make all the difference.”

To support the regional spelling bee and competitors, donate with the QR code. Help send the champion to Washington, D.C. to complete at the national level. λ