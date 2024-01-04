Cottonwood Heights gets two new councilmembers

Voting results for the Cottonwood Heights 2023 general election were read by Mayor Mike Weichers on Dec. 5, 2023. Voter turnout for this election year’s cycle was reported at 39.9%, even though 28 ballots were delivered after the postmark date.

“The turnout is testament to the success of giving people more options and more time to vote,” said Councilmember Scott Bracken.

In District 1: Matt Holton received 1,175 votes for 56.52% of the vote while Jennifer Cottam received 904 votes for 43.48% of the vote.

In District 2: Suzanne Hyland received 964 votes for 51.80% of the vote while Sharon Daurelle received 897 votes for 48.20% of the vote.

Mayor Weichers read Declaration 2023-02: Certifying the 2023 Municipal General Election Results. It was motioned by Bracken and seconded by Councilmember Shawn Newell before it was unanimously passed. λ