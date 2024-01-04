Get certified to respond in emergency situations

Have you ever wanted to be Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) certified? Now you can be! Starting on Jan. 11, a CERT Basic Training course will be held at Cottonwood Heights City Hall (2277 Bengal Blvd.).

The CERT Basic Training course will run for eight weeks total. Course sessions will be held every Thursday night, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. Participants should expect to attend all sessions.

The “final” will take place on Saturday, March 2. Beginning at 9 a.m., participants will run through a practical exercise anticipated to take up to three hours, ending at noon.

There is only room for 30 participants for this year’s CERT Basic Training course, so the Cottonwood Heights Police Department recommends registering early.

Registering for the course costs $40. Part of that fee will go toward purchasing an individual CERT response kit. Selected participants must complete an online portion for the course before Jan. 1. The online portion is estimated to take six to eight hours to complete.

If you would like to be one of the 30 participants for the 2024 CERT Basic Training course, indicate your interest by emailing or calling the Cottonwood Heights Police Department.

Police Support Specialists Jasmina and Emma can be reached over the phone by calling 801-944-7100.

Cottonwood Heights Police Assistant Chief can be emailed at: [email protected]λ