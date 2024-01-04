Cottonwood Heights ‘most amazing place’ for international superstar

Post Malone—songwriter, record producer, rapper, Billboard Music Award Top Artist, and Cottonwood Heights resident. On Dec. 7, 2023, Malone uploaded a video with great sentiment for the city.

"I love living here in Cottonwood Heights,” recorded Malone. “It's the most amazing place ever, and I have had such a great time over these years.”

Malone has been calling Cottonwood Heights home for the past four years, as he moved into the city’s boundaries in 2019. Since then, he has been an avid member of the community; shopping within the local economy, stopping to chat with fans, and exciting his neighbors.

“Post Malone has been spotted around town, enjoying the local cuisine, and exploring the sights of the city,” said Communications Manager Beatriz Mayorga.

For the past two years, he has donated autographed guitars to the Cottonwood Heights Police Department (CHPD) for their annual charity drives. By auctioning off “Posty’s” (as Police Chief Robby Russo affectionately calls him) guitars, the CHPD has been able to raise thousands of dollars for various charities.

In 2023, a signed dreadnought acoustic guitar sold for $15,500. That money will be donated to the Utah Honor Flight Program (a nonprofit whose mission is to help veterans visit the war memorials built in their honor).

In 2022, an autographed cream-colored electric Fender Squier was auctioned. The proceeds of over $3,000 were donated to Camp Hope (a nonprofit organization focused on mentoring children and teens impacted by domestic violence and trauma).

“Post Malone is one of our great residents, and we are so glad he loves our community and enjoys living here,” said Mayor Mike Weichers.

Malone also helped to design his own unique Raising Cane’s. The pink restaurant is located at 890 Fort Union Blvd. You can’t miss his face painted on the north side of the building.

Inside the Raising Cane’s lobby, Malone’s memorabilia from the 2019 Grammy Awards and 2022 Billboard Magazine cover shoot can be found. Inspired by his love for ping-pong, a track runs across the ceiling and through the walls, so visitors can watch the pong balls on the move as they eat their Posty Way Combo.

To view the full video, visit YouTube then search for: Cottonwood Heights: The City Between the Canyons. λ