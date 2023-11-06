Vote in general election by Nov. 21

Cottonwood Heights residents—Don’t forget to vote before 8 p.m. on Nov. 21. The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Nov. 13. In-office early voting will begin on Nov. 7 and run through Nov. 17. Voting will take place until Nov. 21 when the general election concludes.

Cottonwood Heights residents will be voting for their District 1 and District 2 councilmembers during this year’s election. The candidates for District 2 are Suzanne Hyland and Sharon Daurelle. The candidates for District 1 are Matthew Holton and Jennifer Cottam.

Voting centers will be located in close proximity for city residents. These are at: Cottonwood Heights City Hall (2277 E. Bengal Blvd.), Holladay Library (2150 E. Murray Holladay Road), Midvale City Hall (7505 Holden St.), Millcreek Library (2266 E. Evergreen Ave.), Murray City Hall (10 E. 4800 South), and Sandy City Hall (10000 S. Centennial Parkway). Voting centers will be open on Nov. 21 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

“Salt Lake County Voting Notices have been posted on the Salt Lake County’s website, Cottonwood Heights City website, and at Cottonwood Heights City Hall,” said Records, Culture and Human Resources Director Paula Melgar.

The following information comes directly from The Salt Lake County General Notice: The 2023 General Election is being conducted mainly by mail, for which eligible registered voters in Salt Lake County will be mailed a ballot.

Election day voting centers will be available on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, for those who did not receive a ballot, misplaced their ballot, need the ADA amenities of an electronic voting machine, or prefer to vote in person.

Identification is required to vote in person (a list of ID options is available on the Salt Lake County Clerk website). Same-day voter registration is available at election day voting centers for which both valid identification and proof of residency are required.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by no later than Nov. 20, 2023, to be valid. The County Clerk’s office encourages voters to mail their ballot by Friday, Nov. 17 to ensure it is postmarked timely.

La Elección General de 2023 se llevará a cabo principalmente por correo, para las cuales los votantes registrados elegibles en el condado de Salt Lake recibirán una boleta por correo. Los centros de votación del día de las elecciones estarán disponibles el día de las elecciones, martes 21 de Noviembre de 2023, para aquellos que no recibieron una boleta, la extraviaron, necesitan los servicios de una máquina de votación electrónica de la ADA, o prefieren votar en persona.

Se requiere identificación para votar en persona (hay una lista de opciones de identificación disponible en el sitio web del secretario del condado). NOTA: El Registro de Votantes EL MISMO DÍA está disponible en los Centros de Votación del Día de las Elecciones, para lo cual se requiere una identificación válida y un comprobante de residencia.

Las boletas devueltas por correo deben tener matasello a más tardar el día de las elecciones, 20 de Noviembre de 2023, para que sean válidas. Alentamos a los votantes a enviar su boleta por correo antes del viernes 17 de noviembre para asegurarse de que tenga el matasellos oportuno.

For more information on the 2023 general election, visit the Salt Lake County Clerk’s website at: www.slco.org/clerk/elections/2023-primary-election/. λ