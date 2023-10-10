 Skip to main content

Cottonwood Heights’ speed puzzler triumphs, places first in pair competition

Oct 10, 2023 03:16PM ● By Julie Slama

It’s rare to find someone who can put a puzzle together faster than Cottonwood Heights resident Mindy Whiting. 

At the Sept. 9 speed puzzle contest in Riverton, Whiting teamed up with Bountiful’s Kyle Kossin to finish first in the pair 550-piece puzzle contest against a recreation center room full of Utah, Arizona and New Mexico competitors.

Whiting finished second individually putting together a Ravensburger 500-piece puzzle in 49 minutes 33 seconds.  

She finished the day taking fifth place in the four-member team 1,000-piece competition. λ

