Canyon View students immersed in world of art

Canyon View second-grader Andrew Lau drew a heart and filled it with bright colors creating a stained-glass effect.

Weeks later, his artwork along with those of his schoolmates, was on display at the school’s art stroll.

“I colored it in with different colors,” he said. “It’s made of folded foil.”

His dad, Glen, appreciated the heart and a vase of flowers his son created.

“It’s important the kids have creative outlets and are allowed to explore them,” he said.

Hundreds of pieces lined the art stroll. There were youngsters’ vibrant-colored trees made of cut paper shapes to fifth graders’ white birch and aspen trees made using tape resist and liquid watercolor to create the bark with sprinkled salt to create a mottled effect of snow. The variety stretched from cityscape prints to snowy day scenes.

Canyon View’s art education program is supported by the Beverley Taylor Sorenson arts learning program, which strives to diversify arts integration, foster creative thinking and increase student performance.

The program’s art projects also directly tie into topics taught in the classroom. For example, first-grade students learned about butterflies’ symmetrical wings before they painted on half of their paper before folding it in half and rubbing it to learn about symmetry in their art.

Janelle Gibbs joined her first-grader Millie Pack to see the artwork.

“We love to see the students’ art; it shows their hard work and creativity,” she said. “Through the arts program, they learn self-expression. It’s a huge part of self-development.”

Millie was excited to tell her about how she painted herself holding onto a star. It was a project that tied into Eric Carle’s book, “Draw Me a Star,” where the author showed how an imagination can create a world or vision. The students used pastels, paint, watercolor and paper to create their collages.

Millie made hers using a vision of camping.

“I remembered what I saw, and I just grabbed onto it to create it,” she said.

During the stroll, families could participate in a scavenger hunt to find famous artwork, such as Vincent Van Gogh’s “Starry Night,” Leonardo Da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” and Georgia O’Keefe’s “Red Poppy.”

Families also took part in activities such as a LEGO print press, making embroidered bookmarks and beaded bracelets as well as checking out black light art and Reflections entries. Students also created artwork with chalk.

In addition, the choir performed and there was the banner art project in the school multipurpose room.

Sonia Woodbury was with Piper, her kindergartner granddaughter, who after finishing making bracelets, were about to watch Piper’s third-grade sister, Aria, sing.

“I really appreciate the opportunity to be immersed with my grandkids and appreciate them doing, looking at and performing in the arts,” she said. “It gives them opportunities and makes great, meaningful memories.” λ