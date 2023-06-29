Save money and water with Salt Lake Public Utilities Water Check Program

Salt Lake Public Utilities is running their Water Check Program in association with Utah State University’s Center for Water-Efficient Landscaping, all summer (from May until August). The intent of the Water Check Program is to help current residents save money on their water bill by reducing water usage by 20% to 30%, on average.

Crew members working with the Water Check Program can conduct tests for current residents to determine how much water is being applied by sprinklers on their property, recommend solutions to any problems that may arise within irrigation landscapes, schedule various water conservation assessments and provide educational materials.

In addition, the Water Check Program can provide current residents with complimentary irrigation system evaluations, landscape irrigation assessments and tailored pressurized sprinkler irrigation schedules for existing landscapes (with the aim of identifying water conservation strategies and improvements).

Current residents serviced by Salt Lake Public Utilities can apply to take part in the Water Check Program, including those who live within Salt Lake City, Millcreek, Cottonwood Heights, parts of Holladay and a small part of Murray. Sandy City and Cache County residents can also apply.

If living outside of the Salt Lake Public Utilities service area, Utah State University’s Center for Water-Efficient Landscaping recommends performing their do-it-yourself water check which can be found through their website at: www.extension.usu.edu/cwel/do-your-own-water-check.

To learn more about the Water Check Program, visit the website at: www. www.extension.usu.edu/cwel/watercheck.

To be added to the 2023 Water Check scheduling database residents can call 435-797-5529 or email [email protected]. λ



