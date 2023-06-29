Freshman leads Brighton Golf to top 10 finish

The Brighton golf season started off this spring with a series of tournament cancellations due to inclement weather.

“After my freshman year was canceled due to Covid, the whole team was pretty upset about it,” laments senior Sara England. The 2023 golf season seemed to add to the bad memory from the 2020 team that was senior rich and poised to do well at state. “I think it motivated the younger girls on the team to work harder over the summer to fill their spots so we could have a good season the next year,” continues England.

A mere 12 year old during that Covid year, Catherine Cook would emerge this year as a freshman to infuse the team with state potential. “Freshman Catherine (Cate) Cook consistently turned in scores this season around the mid 70s. She is an amazing addition to the Brighton girls golf team,” coach Ron Meyer said.

Region 6 is a tough region for golf. For example, Skyline’s Ashley Lam shot an unprecedented score at Murray Parkway to help her team take the Region 6 tournament trophy. It is worth noting that Region 6 produced six of the 16 teams qualified for the 5A state golf tournament hosted by the Utah State PGA at Remuda Golf Course in Farr West on May 8 and 9.

Cook played like a seasoned upperclassmen with poise and confidence throughout the state tournament. She ended the tournament as all-state medalist.

England said that golf season is something she looks forward to every year. “It’s been fun to watch the team grow into what it was this year. Going to state this year and qualifying for the final day was a great way to end my four years on the team. Coaches Meyer and Newell are exactly what the team needed. They were there for us when we needed help and never failed to put a smile on our faces. We wouldn’t have been able to accomplish everything we did this year without them.” λ