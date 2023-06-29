Tavaci development intends to petition for annexation within Cottonwood Heights

The city of Cottonwood Heights has received a Notice of Intent for an annexation petition into the city from the Tavaci area. This area consists of 210 acres toward the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon (9300 S. Wasatch Blvd./4141 E. Canyon Estate Drive) and was previously within the city’s boundaries in 2004. Current plans for the area include 43 lots, 24 of which remain unbuilt with three additional lots in progress for construction.

According to their website, “Tavaci represents an unwavering commitment to luxury. This 43-homesite gated community is truly one-of-a-kind.”

“We received the notice for annexation, but we don’t have any of the details about what their rationale is at this point,” said Mayor Mike Weichers, noting that Salt Lake County has already reviewed the notice.

If the Tavaci area was annexed into Cottonwood Heights, the city would receive an estimated $53,000 in tax revenue with the current development.

“They wanted to do 800 units of mixed-use. We wouldn’t give it to them, so they requested out of the city at that time. They went to ask (Salt Lake) County and their mayor didn’t give it to them either,” said Councilmember Scott Bracken.

City Manager Tim Tingey explained the three main considerations the city council will have to weigh when addressing this potential annexation.

“If we did annex, we would have 24 lots that would need to go through the building permit process for approval,” he said.

That process would involve comparing what would have been previously allowed in the existing Salt Lake County code, along with addressing any concerns in the Cottonwood Heights Sensitive Lands Ordinance.

In addition, there is a major access roadway into the site. The city’s Public Works Department would need to take over maintenance for that roadway, including the costs related to snowplowing the area.

“We went through the annexation process with these folks before and they decided it wasn’t worth it. Now, they’re back again,” said City Attorney Shane Topham. “I would be very worried about that road. Some day it will break down and they’ll be asking the city to take over the roadway.”

Lastly, Cottonwood Heights would need to allot appropriate emergency services from their existing routes for the area.

“This could be a tedious, inordinate, amount of time on our staff,” said Councilmember Ellen Birrell. “The tax revenue is very small. It’s a drop in the bucket if we have to get our Public Works staff involved in the roadways.”

Since the city received the Notice of Intent in June, the applicants still have to gather signatures and submit their Annexation Petition.

“The annexation process starts with the filing of a Notice of Intent that goes to Salt Lake County who sends out notices,” Topham explained.

Topham continued to explain that once those notices are sent out, the applicant can request a form for the petition from the city. Then, the applicants must gather signatures from the majority of landowners within the area. Once the petition for annexation is submitted to the city, the council has the chance to decide whether or not to process the petition. There are two points within the process where the council can say yes or no. The city is not required to accept the annexation.

“If they’re going to ask for another 200 units of condos up there, it’s going to be no,” Bracken said. “The road is a main concern. We would have to be very, very clear that the road is the developments’ issue.”

“I’m anxious to hear what their plans are,” Councilmember Matthew Holton said.

Birrell suggested looking into a feasibility study and/or a Public Improvement District for the area “and impose fees for the residents who live there for the liabilities.” λ