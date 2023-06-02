‘Once Upon a Prom’ unites Brighton High, Cottonwood Heights community

Brighton High senior Camille Main was tickled when she received a poster asking her to her school’s inclusive prom.

“It was really good because it’s fun to dance with my friends,” she said.

Main, who was crowned prom queen at last year’s first inclusive Brighton High prom, made a poster of her own in reply.

She and her date joined about 60 other special needs students, their families, and their dates, many who are peer tutors at the school, at the prom. They walked in under a “Frozen”-themed balloon arch, receiving a corsage and boutonnière in Brighton High’s foyer before joining others eating a Mexican food dinner set to the theme of “Coco” before the dance began.

The prom’s planning and decorations from a “Toy Story” photo booth to a “Luca” sensory area were set to the theme, “Once Upon a Prom,” were thought of and coordinated by junior Isa McMaster, junior Ella Turgeon and senior Kate Sudbury.

“Everyone knows Disney and loves the songs, so it’s just a fun theme we all can enjoy together,” McMaster said. “This prom has a really big impact on the kids and everybody who is involved. It has a big impact on the school atmosphere; we’ve become much more inclusive.”

Brighton, which introduced unified sports last year, won the first-ever unified state basketball title. Soon after, an inclusive club was initiated, and the first inclusive prom was held. This year, the basketball team scrimmaged and beat the school’s boys’ basketball team in front of First Lady Abby Cox. During the student body elections, Mitchell Burt along and his partner athlete, Jack Peterson, won the election for junior class secretary.

As a result, there is an increased interest in becoming a peer tutor at Brighton and other schools are reaching out to McMaster to learn about holding inclusive dances.

“We’ve had at least six schools reach out and talk to us about doing their own dances and how they could become more inclusive at their schools,” she said. “It's important to include all these kids because they truly deserve it. A lot of times, in my opinion, they're not included just because people don't know how to act around them. But every single peer tutor who's ever met them has loved working with them and has become friends with them. We take them out to lunch, go to their birthday parties, sit together at sporting events and just hang out together. They’re so genuine and while they may be different, it is in the most amazing way that they could be.”

Many local businesses and individuals supported the prom, donating flowers, food, deejay, photography and more.

“It's nice that the word was spread; we've had so many people offering to help and donate items for the prom,” she said. “It's just awesome because we were able to do a lot more this year and give them the high school experience of a special night that most of us get.”

McMaster said that it has a positive impact on those students’ families as well.

“I've seen how much it affects their families and how exciting it is for their parents because some may not have thought that their child would never get these experiences because they're different or they wouldn't be accepted. But here, they are accepted and they're able to have the same experience as everyone else,” she said.

While McMaster enrolled in peer tutoring as a freshman as she had an open slot in her schedule, others like senior Valerie Springer have had a longtime familiarity with people with special needs.

“This is a really amazing connection for everyone to have this opportunity; the love and friendships formed here with our students are genuine,” she said. “This really shows us at our best.”

A break in the dancing came when special education teacher Jared Denslow gave sophomore Callie Deaver the microphone. She sang, “A Million Dreams;” her classmates applauded her shining moment.

“I didn’t expect to bawl so hard,” Springer said.

Students also voted that evening for the prom royalty, who received sashes and wore them for the evening. This year’s court were all seniors: prom king Jax Fredrickson; prom queen Emily Pack; princes Kadin Drummond, James Fullmer, Kit Welch, Payton Nelson and Mikael Petty; and princesses Trinity Kair, Haley Brown and Madsen.

It was the dancing and being together that excited the students.

“I’m here to have fun with my friends and hang out with my buddies,” Nelson said. “It’s pretty cool.”

Principal Tom Sherwood, Assistant Principal Jodi Roberts and others joined the students on and by the dance floor.

“I am really proud of all of our students involved in this event,” Sherwood said. “The peer tutors that have planned, organized, gathered donations, and done everything to ensure that this is an amazing experience for our special needs students are so wonderful. And the stars of the night, the students who attended this event are truly wonderful. It’s a great night for everyone that participates. Everyone here can’t help but have a smile on their face.” λ