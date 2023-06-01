Matthew Holton sworn-in as new Cottonwood Heights City councilmember

M

atthew Holton was sworn-in as the newest member of the Cottonwood Heights City Council on May 16. Councilmember Holton will serve as the District 1 Representative for the next six months, until votes are tallied from this year’s General Election in November for the same seat.

“There’s only a short six and a half months with the seat being filled by an election. There’s going to be a lot of catch-up,” said Councilmember Scott Bracken.

After the passing of Councilmember Doug Petersen, the Cottonwood Heights City Council was charged with appointing a new councilmember. Per Utah State Code (Section 20A) regarding how midterm vacancies are filled within municipalities, the city council needed to take applications, host interviews, and vote on a new city councilmember. A tie would be determined by a coin toss. The mayor could vote to break the tie per H.B. 73 which went into effect on May 3.

“This struck me as a little bit unusual,” said City Attorney Shane Topham. “The sponsor and drafting attorney of this bill didn’t quite understand the ramifications of lumping in a city manager-run city and a six-person city council.”

City Manager Tim Tingey mentioned how Topham, Human Resources Manager Maria Devereux, and Records, Culture, and Human Resources Director Paula Melgar have all been collaborating with additional city attorneys and the Utah League of Cities and Towns behind the scenes to ensure the voting process is done correctly.

“This is something we’ve had to research quite heavily over the last two weeks,” Tingey said. “We want to make sure the entire process follows the law.”

On May 16, the Cottonwood Heights City Council held their final discussion deliberating over the final 13 candidates who applied for the District 1 council seat. The final vote was held during a Special Business Meeting at 4 p.m. in Cottonwood Heights City Hall (2277 Bengal Blvd.).

“Narrowing it down to one has been really challenging,” Bracken said.

Bracken mentioned how one specific moment from Holton’s interview stood out in his mind. “What made his community, his community, was being included. It doesn’t matter how different we feel we are if we have neighbors and friends. Where we feel at-home is where we feel included. That’s what we need to do as a city.”

“We must have a different perspectives to understand the importance of including people; especially in a city where we are trying to make sure everyone has a voice,” said Mayor Mike Weichers.

“(Holton’s) understanding of the generational shifts in perspectives shows the open-mindedness this individual has,” said Councilmember Shawn Newell.

Even though Holton was voted into the vacant city council position by majority vote (with three votes), Jennifer Cottam was the runner-up (with one vote).

Councilmember Ellen Birrell shared part of Cottam’s resume, who is currently working at the Cottonwood Heights Recreation Center as a fitness instructor. Cottam earned her master’s degree in Hazardous Materials and Waste Management before working as a consultant for the United States and Europe. The State of Utah later hired her to plan and implement strategies related to hazardous materials.

“I have been in awe of her diverse background. She lives and breathes infrastructure. I think she would be an ideal liaison to the Parks, Trails, and Open Space Committee. She has ticked almost all the boxes I am looking for to fill this vacant seat,” Birrell said.

Councilmember Newell shared that he has been thinking about one specific term Cottam introduced him to in her interview. “Relational engagement. A lot of times, we forget that being a councilmember is about relationships. We have to engage our entire community. That was really moving.”

“I can’t see anyone not liking her,” Weichers said. “Being approachable is an important attribute so people can come talk to you about the issues within the city.”

In addition to the two candidates who were voted for, over 11 additional candidates were considered for the District 1 City Council seat.

Cami Hostetler’s career in child care was admired as she manages two different childcare centers between Cottonwood Heights and Holladay. In her interview, she had mentioned her priority of being a voice for the people of the city.

“With me being the elder, and the median age of the city councilmembers pressing up against 60, it would be advantageous to have someone of a different generation on the council,” Birrell said.

Boyd Tuttle’s sincere love for the city was apparent to Mayor Weichers. “He talked about how to bring people together during his interview.”

Councilmember Bracken appreciated that he understood the role of an elected official within the city’s form of government. “There’s a misperception that it’s to micromanage the staff to make sure everything is going in a certain way. The job of a legislature is to set policy. He was the one who aced the question with that understanding, in my opinion.”

The council was impressed by Mark Lentz’s attentiveness, listening abilities and public speaking. During his interview, he was able to answer every part of every question posed by the councilmembers.

“As a fairly new resident, he brings in some critical insights. (Lentz) understands the balance between growth and character,” Newell said.

Catherine Burns was praised for not only preaching but practicing the environmental sustainability lifestyle. Her primary mode of transportation is her bike and she has planted over 100 trees on her property.

“She is someone who is taking air quality and environmental issues seriously. She does all the things that we should be doing to enhance air quality and would be a great advocate for our entire community,” Weichers said.

Susan Ryser was the candidate with the most city experience as she was involved with the incorporation of the city of Cottonwood Heights and has served on the Planning Commission.

“Her institutional knowledge, involvement, and knowledge of the city’s history is an asset,” Bracken said.

The council was appreciative of Jesse Curtis’s background and current role in education, as well as his previous campaign for a Senate seat.

“For an educator to say they will get educated on the issues—that’s big,” Newell said. “That shows an area of focus that means they won’t just let things float by.”

Heather Anderson’s constant engagement and previous experience organizing public support for the Cottonwood Heights Police Department made her an attractive candidate.

“People in District 1 hold (Anderson) in high regard,” Birrell said.

As a scientist, Ira Boyer’s qualities of great thinking and processing stood out to the city councilmembers.

“He’s been coming to our meetings for a long time and is consistently engaged with our community,” Weichers said.

MacKenzie Lipps was praised for having an in-depth analytical knowledge of risk mitigation.

“That’s what we do here before we create anything in the city. I recognize that as an excellent trait,” Newell said.

Mayor Weichers shared some high praise for James Farley. “When I was talking to him, I thought about what a great mayor he would make. I couldn’t be more impressed with (Farley).”

Michael Smith was an attractive candidate with an expert knowledge of happenings within the city, as he currently serves on the Planning Commission.

Elisabeth Green, William Smelser, Brian Nordberg, and Barbara Morrell also applied for the District 1 seat but did not make it through to the interviewing stage.

“Congratulations to (Holton),” Weichers said. “And congratulations to every candidate who agreed to be vulnerable. It says something about you, I promise. I appreciate your willingness to serve.” λ