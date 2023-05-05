It’s cap and gown time for hundreds of students

Area schools are announcing their commencement exercises for the class of 2023. ADA accommodations are available at all locations. Here is the pertinent information.

Alta High — Canyons School District Assistant Superintendent Bob Dowdle is scheduled to speak to 522 students who are expected to graduate at 10 a.m., May 25 at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center. This year’s theme is “We are better together.”

Bingham High — Commencement exercises will be held at 1 p.m., June 1 in the UCCU Arena at Utah Valley University in Orem. The theme is “Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.”

Brighton High — About 500 seniors are to walk through commencement exercises at 6:30 p.m., May 25 at the Maverik Center with Canyons School District Superintendent Rick Robins speaking. This year’s theme is “Success is not final. Failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts,” spoken by British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Canyons Transition Academy — Thirteen students will graduate at 12:30 p.m., May 24 in the Canyons Center. The theme is a quote by Barnum & Bailey Circus founder, nicknamed “The Greatest Showman,” P.T. Barnum; he said: “No one ever made a difference by being like everyone else.”

Corner Canyon High — “Good things end so great things can begin” is the theme for 567 seniors who will graduate at 2 p.m., May 25 at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center. Canyons School District Assistant Superintendent Bob Dowdle is scheduled to speak.

Cottonwood High — Seniors will walk through the traditional commencement exercises at 1 p.m., June 2 in the school auditorium. The theme is “What matters in life is not what happens to you, but what you remember and how you remember it,” by Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez. During the ceremony, the school’s Madrigals, Concert Choir and jazz band will perform.

Diamond Ridge — About 60 students will graduate at 6:30 p.m., May 24 at Mt. Jordan Middle School. Canyons School District Assistant Superintendent Bob Dowdle is scheduled to speak.

Entrada — Incoming Canyons School District Assistant Superintendent McKay Robinson is expected to address 140 soon-to-be graduates at 7 p.m., June 22 at Jordan High School.

Hillcrest High — Canyons School District Superintendent Rick Robins will address the 450 seniors at the 9:30 a.m., May 25 commencement ceremony at the Maverik Center. For their theme, the seniors selected a quote from the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “Whatever you choose to do, leave tracks. That means, don’t do it just for yourself. You want to leave the world a little better for you having lived.”

Jordan High — About 400 seniors will “Beat the Odds: The odds are up to them, the end result is up to you” at their 2 p.m., May 25 graduation at the Maverik Center. The speaker is Canyons School District Superintendent Rick Robins.

Jordan Valley — Canyons School District Superintendent Rick Robins will talk to two students who will graduate at 4 p.m., May 19 at the Canyons School District’s boardroom. The theme is “Adapting to Change.”

Juan Diego Catholic High — Students and their families celebrate commencement week with a baccalaureate mass at 6:30 p.m., May 23 at The Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City. The week concludes with commencement for the Class of 2023 at 9 a.m., May 27 at Juan Diego Catholic High School’s auditorium. Contact the school for both ticketed events.

Murray High — The graduation ceremony will be held at 1 p.m., May 26 at the Lifetime Activities Center on Salt Lake Community College’s Redwood Campus.

River’s Edge — “Level Up” is the theme for this year’s commencement, which will be held at 1 p.m., June 2 in the school’s auditorium.

Valley High — Graduation will be held at 10 a.m., May 31 at Zions Bank Stadium at Real Academy in Herriman. This year’s theme is from Indian lawyer and activist Mahatma Gandhi, “A beginning, a struggle, and a victory.”

Waterford School — At 7:30 p.m., June 1, the school will honor its Class of 2023 on the campus’ main quad east. λ