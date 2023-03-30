 Skip to main content

Brighton student-athletes honored for their academics

Mar 30, 2023 11:47AM ● By Jerry S. Christensen
The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) released its honor roll of senior students excelling in academics while also participating in a varsity sport. This high honor is given to less than 1% of all high school students participating in UHSAA sports and activities. 

Once again Brighton High has produced more than its fair share of Academic All-State winners. This reflects Brighton's commitment to academic rigor and well as athletic excellence. The fall 2023 sports season produced four more student-athlete scholars: Brinley Newitt from the competitive cheer team (a newly UHSAA sanctioned sport); Mercedes Cole from the girls swimming team; Noah Martinez from the boys wrestling team; and Lillian Watson from the girls wrestling team.

The nomination process for Academic All-State students is found at UHSAA.org

Each sport and activity season, the UHSAA opens nominations through RegisterMyAthlete. Parents/students will enter their RegisterMyAthlete account and click on the Academic All-State tab to enter their unweighted cumulative high school GPA, ACT/SAT score, and submit the nomination form. Schools will confirm the student-athlete is a varsity contributor, confirm the GPA and ACT/SAT score, verify the student is a senior, and upload a current transcript prior to submitting the nomination to the UHSAA by the specified deadline. 


