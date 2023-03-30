Brighton boys lacrosse soars in preseason coaches’ poll

The Brighton High School boys lacrosse program was founded in 1993 under head coach Mark Davis. Back then it was a club sport and Brighton combined with multiple Salt Lake high schools. The team quickly became a top contender in the state, winning its first state championship in 1996. The team would go on to win state titles in 1998, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004, and 2005.

This year the program is back in the discussion for region and state honors.



In addition to its state championships, Brighton has had many players go on to play at the collegiate level, including several who have played in the NCAA Division I ranks.



The program has also been recognized for its sportsmanship and community involvement, with players participating in local service projects and charities.



The 2023 boys lacrosse team was named in the preseason coaches’ poll as one of the top 10 teams in the state and in the top three of 5A teams. "While that is an honor given that we weren't ranked last year, the other two teams in that top three tier are region rivals—Olympus and Park City. It will be an exciting and competitive season for sure," said coach Chris O'Donnell.



Brighton has top-rated talent to back up its case. Brighton players to watch according to the 2023 Preseason Boys All-American Watchlist include: Isaac Hanson, senior, goalie; Bowen England, senior, long stick middle; Grayson Harris, junior, middle; and Donovan Wismer, junior, attack.



Hanson has committed to play at UMBC (University of Maryland Baltimore County) D1 and Porter Boyce will continue his lacrosse career at Colorado Mesa University D2 in Grand Junction.



The public is welcome free of charge at all games in the Brighton stadium beginning in March and continuing through the state tournament in May. Find the current schedule at



https://tinyurl.com/yck56kur.