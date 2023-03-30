Youth City Council seeking new members

The Cottonwood Heights Youth City Council is now accepting applications for new members. The Youth City Council provides young members in the community a chance to get involved with local government and promotes friendship among the youth.



“If you have someone who will be in high school, ninth through 12th grade next school year (2023-24), have them apply,” said Councilmember and Youth City Council Advisor Scott Bracken.

Youth City Council members participate in biweekly meetings and service or social events. Members are also provided with the opportunities to participate in the USU Leadership Conference, visit the Utah State Capitol to meet representatives and senators, attend state legislature and city council meetings, dine with Cottonwood Heights city leaders and staff members, and volunteer at city events such as the annual Easter Egg Hunt, Monster Mash and Butlerville Days.

“The Youth City Council is going strong,” Bracken said. “Students have a really good grasp of what’s going on as we go through our educational meetings. They have a lot of good ideas for what’s going on.”

To apply to be a member of the Youth City Council, individuals must either reside or attend high school within the boundaries of Cottonwood Heights. Applicants must submit a statement detailing their hobbies or interests, a written response indicating why they would like to become a member, and have a letter of recommendation (from a non-relative such as a teacher, employer or coach).

The call for applications will be open for about three weeks with the final day to submit being Tuesday, April 11, at 4:30 p.m. Applicants may be asked to participate in a short interview with the current Youth City Council mayor and advisors on April 13.

If accepted, applicants will be expected to participate in a short orientation. Members will also be expected to show integrity, be willing to serve, set appropriate examples, attend meetings, and support the Youth City Council’s goals.

Applications can be submitted online through the city’s website (cottonwoodheights.utah.gov/community/youth-council) or dropped off in person at Cottonwood Heights City Hall (2277 E. Bengal Blvd.).