Cottonwood Connect Ski Shuttle opens for Midvale residents

The days of being stuck in traffic going to a canyon could be ending sooner than we think for Midvale residents and visitors.

An updated, reservation-based public transportation service to the various ski resorts is now possible through the Cottonwood Connect Ski Shuttle.



Reservations for ski shuttle round-trip rides to Alta, Brighton, Snowbird and Solitude are accepted on a first come, first served basis. These services are scheduled to run Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through April 16.



The goal of the new ski shuttle is to reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality and enhance the visitors’ experience, as well as residents’ experience as they journey to and from the canyons’ ski resorts.



As stated on the Visit Salt Lake website:



"This public, private partnership was funded in part by Salt Lake County, Visit Salt Lake, Utah Transit Authority (UTA), Alta Ski Area, Snowbird, Solitude Mountain Resort and Brighton Resort. Cottonwood Connect will help supplement the recent reduction in ski bus services provided by UTA. Passengers will pay $10 for a round-trip service and reservations will be required through the online booking portal. A fleet of mini-coaches and large passenger vans will ramp up their frequency throughout the program. Beginning with a weekly capacity of 736 passengers and ending with a 1,120 weekly passenger capacity. Snow Country Limousine was selected as the service provider after a request for proposal process by Visit Salt Lake."

Areas served by Cottonwood Connect include Midvale, Cottonwood Heights and Sandy with stops at area hotels and public park and ride lots in partnership with UTA and UDOT. A full list of stops and routes can be found at visitsaltlake.com/cottonwoodconnect.



“I’m proud of everyone who came together to make this a reality. Cottonwood Connect will benefit so many across the valley who want to use our canyons this winter and environmentally it’s another win for our community,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson.



“We felt strongly about helping to create a way for our visitors and locals to enjoy more options to reach our mountain playground,” said Kaitlin Eskelson, president and CEO of Visit Salt Lake. “Salt Lake is the perfect urban basecamp for winter adventures and our goal is to create a seamless experience.”



“We appreciate Salt Lake County leaders for providing the Cottonwood Connect service,” said Sandy City Mayor Monica Zoltanski. “Sandy City is pleased to support the program by including the shuttles with UTA buses who are guided by the Sandy Police Ski Bus Bypass Service as a direct way to promote transit use and ease traffic congestion in our neighborhoods closest to the canyon.”

