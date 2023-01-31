The Arts Council presents ‘Guys and Dolls’ as the 2023 summer musical

The Cottonwood Heights Arts Council has announced that the 2023 summer musical will be “Guys and Dolls.” This annual community musical is held at Butler Middle School’s theater, which has over 1,000 seats and state-of-the-art lighting and sound. Performances run from July 7-15.





“Guys and Dolls" was first performed in 1950. The musical was adapted from short stories by Damon Runyo written in the 1920s and 1930s that were about the seedy New York City underground of gangsters and gambling.





The music and lyrics are by Frank Loesser. Some of his memorable tunes include “Adelaide’s Lament,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” “Luck Be a Lady” and “A Bushel and a Peck.”





The play is set in Manhattan in the 1950s and centers around two love stories. The high-rolling gambler, Sky Masterson, has fallen in love with straight-laced Salvation Army mission worker Sarah Brown and his buddy, Nathan Detroit, who has been engaged to Miss Adelaide for 14 years.





Other comical characters include an ensemble of gamblers like Nicely-Nicely Johnson and Harry the Horse.





In 1955, a film adaptation came out starring Frank Sinatra, Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons and Vivian Blaine.





The yearly musical in Cottonwood Height began in 2010 with “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" and was followed by “Fiddler on the Roof,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Cinderella" and "The Music Man" to name a few. The only year that did not have a musical was 2020 due to the pandemic.





Auditions and callbacks will be held in March and rehearsals will start in April and be conducted at Cottonwood Heights City Hall.



