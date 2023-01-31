A look at city’s accomplishments in 2022

Many accomplishments were achieved during 2022 by each department within Cottonwood Heights including the Human Resources, Public Works, Police, Finance and Information Technology, and Community and Economic Development departments. These accomplishments were shared, alongside year-end data, with the city council on Jan. 3.

In total, 151 land use applications were processed, 787 building permits were issued, and 2,257 inspections were completed by Community and Economic Development staff members in 2022.

Two thousand seven hundred and seventy-nine manholes were recorded and surveyed to collect data for the city’s storm drain infrastructure. Public Works Department specialists also laid 90 tons of material for crack seal improvements on city roads, improved 924,000 square feet of asphalt with modified chip seal improvements, and poured 1.8 million square feet of slurry seal for surface maintenance improvements along city roads.

“Our staff members are givers of civilization. We really strive to better the community of Cottonwood Heights,” said City Manager Tim Tingey.

The Public Works Department helped to complete two capital projects for the city during 2022 as well: the Bengal Boulevard roundabout and Ferguson Park project. They also met their goals for year four within their five-year plan.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department (CHPD) worked to improve community relations during 2022. Officers were asked to partake in additional trainings and interventions, including specialized training working with individuals with an autism spectrum disorder and other mental health issues.

“We worked closely with Utah Autism Foundation to develop curriculum,” Tingey said.

In addition, every CHPD officer attended security training at the schools within city boundaries to be personally familiar with the building layouts in case of an emergency situation. CHPD officers were recognized for their work with emergency management, quarterly trainings, and K-9 units in 2022 as well.

“We have, in my opinion, the best K-9 unit in the whole state. We won an award this year on narcotics detection which was the No. 1 in the state based on the Utah Officers Peace Association competition,” Tingey said.

The Finance and Information Technology Department received numerous awards for their work in city budgeting and record keeping during 2022.

“The efforts they put forth related to budget and financial assessments is commendable,” Tingey said. “We continually receive the highest ranks related to finance awards.”

City staff actively sought out and implemented additional cybersecurity training for the city’s technology. State auditors will be visiting Cottonwood Heights City Hall to assess how the city is doing from a cybersecurity perspective.

During 2022, the City Manager’s office implemented a monthly employee newsletter, assisted with budget preparation, delivered weekly reports to the city council, and evaluated every single city employee.

The Records, Culture, and Humans Resources Department hired 28 new employees this past year. Those employees helped to organize, promote, and host city events such as the “Willy Wonka” musical production, Bunny Hop event, Bark in the Park and Butlerville Days.

The Cottonwood Heights City Council adopted many city plans prepared by staff members throughout the year, like the Mid-Valley Active Transportation Plan.

“These ordinances and grants take a lot of time and effort so when we get them completed and adopted it’s really great,” Tingey said.

Cottonwood Heights received numerous grants in 2022 because of the work completed by city staff across departments. For example, city planners were able to obtain funding for city projects such as the Fort Union Bike Lanes project; Public Works specialists received grants for pavement management; and Records, Culture, and Human Resources staff were awarded grants from the Salt Lake County’s Zoo, Arts, & Parks (ZAP) Program and the Utah Division of Arts and Museums.

“I truly appreciate each and every one of them and their efforts,” Tingey said. “They are a great group and do so much good.”