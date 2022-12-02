Monster Mash thrills all with carnival games, ice skating, reptiles and spiders

By Jolene Croasmun | [email protected]

The Monster Mash was a smash! On Oct. 28, the Cottonwood Heights Rec Center was packed with spooks, superheroes, and supernatural beings—all in costume, of course. The yearly event, hosted by Cottonwood Heights, is popular with the community.

The visitors to the Rec Center knew they were in the right place when greeted at the entrance of the Monster Mash by Analiese Eberhardt, holding a (fake) bloody knife and wearing a dress stained red.

Eberhardt said, “The free activities in the gym and an ice skating program are all part of the Monster Mash.”

Children 12 and under enjoyed free carnival games. Many participants that were at the event were also seen ice skating in costumes.

Scales and Tails Utah, a local reptile company brought real lizards, snakes and spiders to help with the creepy crawly ambiance and offered educational info on these critters. Rindy Richin of Scales and Tails Utah said, “We provide fun creepy crawling critters to help celebrate the Halloween season.”

Many Monster Mash participants were small and their costumes at times were a little frightening but thankfully Spider-Man was present just in case things got out of control. Jimmy McMenamin dressed as Spidey was with his family, Elena, Jack and Tara who were also in costume and ready for some action.

Jimmy’s father, Jack McMenamin, plays hockey at the rec center and moved here from New Jersey. He was decked out in his Phillies attire for Halloween. McMenamin was clearly excited about the World Series and when asked if he was a Phillies fan he answered in a resounding “Yes!”

Brooke, Dru and Mason Williams were having a blast at the Monster Mash. The Williams are residents of Cottonwood Heights. Mason was dressed as Minnie Mouse and Brooke said, “Mason really likes the Monster Mash. She noticed all of the Disney characters and saw Mirabel from ‘Encanto’ and wanted to say hi to her.”

Jeylin, Emma and Nichole Cruz were dressed in costumes which included Disney princesses. They said, “We live in Midvale and heard about the Monster Mash and wanted to take part in the Halloween festivities.”

Vendors set up tables and they gave out information along with candy. Some of the vendors were dressed as Girl Scout cookies.

At the U First Credit Union table, Donovan Morris was wearing his Scottish kilt. “I’m Scottish and I wear this costume yearly for a Scottish event and thought it would be great for Halloween,” Morris said.