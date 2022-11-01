Brighton High still winners in unified soccer

By Julie Slama | [email protected]

While Brighton High Bengals may not have won the state unified soccer title, they are still winners in the sport.

Playing on Real Salt Lake’s home field after Miss America Emma Broyles sang the national anthem, Brighton High fell short of beating Orem High Oct. 4 at the second annual Show Up for Unified Sports Special Olympics State Soccer Championship game.

The players were congratulated with second-place medals in their division by Broyles, Miss Utah Lindsey Larsen, Utah’s First Lady Abby Cox and RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath.

Unified soccer, a program of Special Olympics Utah in partnership with the Utah High School Activities Association, allows student-athletes with and without disabilities to play on the same team.

While the teams are coed and play competitively five versus five on a smaller sized soccer field, the focus is on development of skills, friendship, understanding and sportsmanship as often players on either team will cheer for one another.

Brighton began its season playing at a regional tournament before competing in the state playoffs Sept. 30 where they qualified for the state championship.

From more than 30 high school unified soccer teams in the area, 16 teams advanced in their respective divisions to the state championship games and participated in the parade of athletes.

Other area high school teams that competed in the soccer championships or playoffs include Alta, Jordan, Hillcrest, Hunter, Murray, Riverton and Skyline.