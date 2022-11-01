Brighton’s cross country region champion: Lia Belle Selander

By Jerry Christensen | [email protected]

Brighton’s senior long distance runner has been busy since last spring when the regular track and field season ended in May. Lia Belle Selander, age 17, was crowned Region 6 Cross Country Champion in the 5K competition at Big Cottonwood Complex this month. She finished first with a time of 18:22—26 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. Brighton girls varsity team finished second in region competition.

The city of Cottonwood Heights has become used to the boys and girls long distance runners streaming through the neighborhoods and down Bengal Boulevard preparing for this event and the state tournament. Actually, Cottonwood Heights also got a glimpse of the East High Leopard cross country teams as well. The Leopards met at the Brighton roundabout on the Friday when Brighton Football played East High. They then ran the 13 miles (half marathon) to East’s stadium just in time for the opening kickoff.

Selander qualified for state at the divisional meet despite one of her shoes coming untied in the first half mile. Undaunted, she ran the entire race with her shoe loose. She gained the bid to state and a proper blister. Brighton girls varsity qualified for state in fifth place.

When asked what goes on in her mind when she runs she said, “Winning boils down to whoever can withstand pain the longest.”