With Brighton’s rebuild comes a new homecoming tradition for alumni

By Jerry Christensen | [email protected]

A crisp autumn evening, the Wasatch Front in full splendor and 52 years of Brighton alumni turned up to celebrate the completion of the new school and witness the Brighton football team defeat Park City for the Region 6 title.

“The new Brighton gives us an opportunity to create new traditions,” said Brighton alumni chair Krista Cullimore. “The Alumni Association is sponsoring an annual alumni event at the homecoming game.”

MHTN Architects designed a spectacular plaza with a 270-degree view of the south valley, the football field (Freestone Field) and the Wasatch Front. Newly dubbed “Alumni Plaza,” this venue will host the annual gathering of all Brighton alumni before and during the homecoming football game each fall. This event featured formal tours of the new $118-million facility. The community can expect to receive notifications of next year’s gathering via social media and the official Brighton communications and calendar.

“It's a chance to gather as alumni and utilize the beautiful spaces created by the rebuild,” Cullimore said. “Our hope as the Alumni Association is to connect all Bengals and create a network that supports each other and gives back to the community that supported us.”